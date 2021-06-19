Garcia and Yang Team Up for Final Days of Mayoral Race

Garcia. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City mayoral candidates Andrew Yang and Kathryn Garcia will campaign together on Saturday in what is likely an effort to form a united front against the front-runner in the race, Eric Adams. The candidates, who are among the other leaders in recent polls, both announced on Friday night that they would be GOTV allies on Saturday in Queens and lower Manhattan. The campaigns didn’t confirm whether or the candidates would also cross-endorse each other — as their respective recommended No. 2 choices in the ranked-choice primary — but that seems likely.

Early voting, which has been light, ends Sunday, and the citywide primary itself is on Tuesday.

By teaming up, Yang and Garcia may be able to bolster support for each other in specific parts of the city, as well as block Adams (and the late-rising Maya Wiley) from more of their supporters’ second-choice boxes. Though as political consultant Eric Phillips noted to Politico New York on Friday, that’s all just in theory:

Generally more is more when candidates are piecing together votes from many different places. My sense is that Yang struggles after the first round and Garcia knows she needs to squeeze as many second-place votes from others as she can get. … I can see the logic. On the other hand, I don’t think any of us know what we are talking about at this point.

In other words, while cross-endorsements are a standard strategy for candidates in ranked-choice elections, it’s far from clear what kind of impact such a move will or can have in this crowded race, at this late stage, when New York has never had a ranked-choice mayoral primary before.

It’s also an unlikely pairing. While Yang has repeatedly declared that Garcia would be his second choice on his ballot and made it clear that she would be welcome in his administration, the former sanitation commissioner brushed off Yang’s praise in a New Yorker interview less than two months ago:

“I would like Andrew Yang to stop saying that,” she said, wearily. “I’m not running for No. 2.” Garcia believes that Yang, who has never worked in government, is trying to address questions about his lack of experience by swiping some of hers. “And he’s not the only one, by the way,” she said. “Eric Adams” — the Brooklyn borough president, whom polls have shown in second place in the race — “has straight up told other people, particularly when going for endorsements, ‘Well, I’d make her deputy mayor.’ ” Garcia sat casually in a wrought-iron chair below a patio umbrella, wearing a pink blazer and a necklace that spelled out her first name in gold letters. “It’s totally sexist. Totally sexist,” she said. “It makes it sound like they’re giving me a compliment, but they’re not.” She continued, “Are you not strong enough to actually do this job, without me helping you? You should be strong enough. You shouldn’t need me. To be quite clear: I don’t need you guys, to run this government.”

Garcia has been shown leading Yang in recent polls, though again, both continue to trail Adams — who has been spending the final days of the campaign targeting his rivals — and in particular Garcia.