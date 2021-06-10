Jeffrey Toobin Returns From ‘Zoom Dick’ Exile

His camera should always stay waist up. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jeffrey Toobin has returned to CNN after being off the air for eight months, following revelations that he exposed himself during a Zoom call at The New Yorker last fall. The famous legal analyst appeared with anchor Alisyn Camerota on CNN Thursday, and a network spokesman confirmed that Toobin’s suspension was over and he would be seen regularly on CNN moving forward.

Toobin was fired by The New Yorker in October for exposing his penis and masturbating on camera from his home during a virtual work meeting. He had been with the magazine for 27 years. In his first public comments since he apologized back then, Toobin on Thursday called his actions “deeply moronic and indefensible.”

“I am trying to become the kind of person that people can trust again,” he told Camerota.