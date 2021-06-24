Condo Building Collapse Near Miami Leaves One Dead: Photos

A high-rise condo building in Surfside, Florida, suddenly collapsed early Thursday morning, leaving at least one person dead and a scene of devastation. Search-and-rescue teams combed through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South, looking for survivors. At least 55 of the 136 apartments in the 12-story building had collapsed, according to Miami-Dade Rescue assistant fire chief Ray Jadallah, who said that authorities had pulled 35 people from the building, including two found in the rubble. It remains unclear what caused the building to buckle in on itself.
Below, photos of the collapse’s aftermath.