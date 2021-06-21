NYC Mayoral Race Nears Contentious End: Updates

Mayoral candidate Eric Adams walks with supporters in Brooklyn. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

After months of campaigning, Primary Day is just hours away in the New York City mayoral race. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers are expected to cast their ranked-choice votes in Tuesday’s primary, which polls suggest has effectively become a four-way race between Eric Adams, Maya Wiley, Kathryn Garcia, and Andrew Yang, though many other candidates remain in the running. Final results may not be released by the Board of Elections for weeks, however, as ranked-choice voting will significantly slow the process — unless a candidate somehow obtains more than 50 percent of the votes in the first tally. Below are the latest developments in the race and the results, as soon as they are made available.

How many will turn out?

191,000 Democrats took advantage of early voting, which ran from June 12 to Sunday. One local expert on the New York City electorate, Bruce Gyory, told the New York Times on Monday that total turnout for the primary could end up surpassing 800,000 voters:

The city’s Board of Elections has received about 220,000 requests for absentee ballots, and in a closely fought race like this one, those votes could make a difference. As of Monday, more than 82,000 people had filled out and returned their absentee ballots. If 300,000 Democrats vote early or by absentee ballot, then 500,000 voters on Primary Day would bring the total past 800,000 voters. Any figure above 850,000 would be considered a “healthy turnout” and one million would be impressive, Mr. Gyory said.

“My own sense is I think it’s going to cross 850,000,” he said, though he noted that he was watching weather forecasts for rain on Tuesday, which could hinder turnout.

Faux ads with razor-sharp barbs

Writer and occasional graphic-design prankster Dennard Dayle has made a series of fake campaign flyers for each of the candidates, which started popping up around the city over the weekend:

I admittedly know nothing about the org behind these, but it got a laugh out of me. pic.twitter.com/AmMEkUMCVb — Sasha Perigo (@sashaperigo) June 20, 2021

More late arrows between Yang and Adams

Yang on Adams today: “Imagine an administration that is led by someone who cuts corners and breaks rules and is constantly under investigation and then attacks whenever he’s criticized and then invokes race as the rationale for any criticism that’s directed toward him." https://t.co/hqWU3UzHAX — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) June 21, 2021

Adams continues to try to frame Garcia-Yang alliance as racially motivated

Kathryn Garcia and Andrew Yang’s somewhat less-than-reciprocal alliance in the final days of the race continues to prompt a surprisingly extreme response from Eric Adams and his allies, who have likened the Garcia-Yang partnership, and ranked-choice voting, to voter suppression. Adams, who suggested Yang wasn’t a person of color over the weekend, even invoked Jim Crow on Monday morning when discussing the alliance. As Intelligencer’s Ben Hart and Nia Prater write, the rhetoric from the Adams camp is triggering some alarm bells:

The Adams campaign’s coordinated attack on the fundamentals of ranked-choice voting raises the specter that the candidate could sow doubt about the integrity of the election, especially given that the results may not be known for weeks. On Sunday, he said that the city’s Board of Elections should not release any numbers until the final tally, warning that voters could suspect there was “hanky-panky” going on otherwise.

On Monday, Adams was asked if he would accept the full results of the primary election. “Yes, I will accept — definite, definite — I believe in the system,” he said.

Mayamentum?

Intelligencer contributor Ben Jacobs reports on the apparent late surge in support for Maya Wiley, effectively the last progressive standing in the race:

Be it the result of circumstance, strategy, and/or skill, polls have shown Wiley surging in the final weeks of the campaign, after lagging behind better-known candidates for much of the race. She has also amassed a substantial list of backers including SEIU 1199, the city’s largest union, Representatives Hakeem Jeffries and Jamaal Bowman, and perhaps the most coveted endorsement in New York City Democratic politics: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Maya Wiley is the only candidate in this race who had the opportunity to become the movement candidate,” Jeffries told reporters on Sunday during a campaign stop in Brooklyn. He touted her ability “to appeal to significantly African American and Latino communities that have often been left behind,” as well as “progressive communities all across the city of New York.” He resisted any comparison to de Blasio, however, describing this group of voters as “the Obama coalition.”

This post will be repeatedly updated to include new information as it becomes available.