Donald Trump’s Business Empire Hit With Criminal Charges

Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg looks on as then-candidate Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan in 2016. Photo: Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

This is a developing story.

The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, have been hit with criminal charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, following a grand jury’s indictment on Thursday. It is the culmination of a three-year probe by Cyrus Vance’s office that has finally ensnared Donald Trump’s business empire, an outcome the former president tried mightily to avoid.

Weisselberg is expected to surrender Thursday morning at the D.A.’s office, according to the Washington Post and New York Times, which both broke news of the indictment on Wednesday night. (The charges have been expected for days.) Weisselberg and an attorney representing the Trump Organization are expected to make court appearances on Thursday afternoon, at which point the indictments will be unsealed and their contents revealed. The charges are believed to be related to fringe benefits Weisselberg received as an executive and taxes on them — such as money that went to pay his grandchild’s private-school tuition.

The 73-year-old accountant has worked for the Trump family for a half-century and is said to possess intimate knowledge of the Trump Organization’s inner workings, especially regarding how its namesake managed the company during the period under investigation. Prosecutors have reportedly tried to obtain Weisselberg’s cooperation to build a case against Trump, but they have so far apparently failed. Trump has not been charged.

Thursday’s indictment is not said to include potential fraud by Trump that was under investigation by the D.A.’s office. Trump allegedly inflated his net worth and the value of assets to defraud lenders and illegally lower his tax liability. It is unclear what Manhattan prosecutors have determined regarding these allegations. Meanwhile, a parallel investigation is underway by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, which could hit the Trump Organization with separate criminal or civil charges.

Whether or not Trump or his business are in further danger, the charges mark the final defeat of the former president’s efforts to prevent prosecutors from digging into his business.

The investigation began in 2018 after it was revealed that Michael Cohen, a former executive and Trump’s fixer, paid money to Stormy Daniels to keep her allegations of an affair with Trump secret during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. In 2019, Vance’s team issued subpoenas to Trump’s accounting firm for financial documents, but Trump slowed the investigation by suing to block the requests all the way up to the Supreme Court. In a 7-2 decision last summer, the Court defeated Trump’s challenge and cleared the way for the documents to be handed over to prosecutors.

Trump’s tax records have been in the D.A.’s possession ever since, a particularly personal defeat for the former president who refused to release his tax returns as every White House candidate had going back to Richard Nixon. The New York Times eventually reported, based on Trump family tax documents, that the president wasn’t a self-proclaimed business genius, but that he lost more money than almost any other American taxpayer. Trump’s tax returns will remain secret, however, unless they are used as evidence in court proceedings.