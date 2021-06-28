Views From the Heat-Scorched Pacific Northwest

gallery

Under the Heat Dome

Views from the record-scorching Pacific Northwest heat wave

Cliff divers line up along the Clackamas River at High Rocks Park on Monday in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images
A record-obliterating heat wave is baking the Pacific Northwest, pushing daytime temperatures into the triple digits. Portland, Oregon, hit a sweltering 112 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, breaking the all-time temperature record of 108 degrees — set just one day earlier. Seattle set a new all-time high on Sunday too, at 104 degrees. And there are even hotter temperatures to come under the once-in-a-millennium heat dome: “The historic Northwest heat wave will continue through much of the upcoming week, with numerous daily, monthly, and even all-time records likely to be set,” the National Weather Service said in a statement on Monday. Typically at this time of year, the area sees average highs in the 70s, underscoring the consequences of a warming world that can make such extreme heat events more common. Below are some images from the scorched region taken in the past few days.

A fan gets sprayed with water after events at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, were postponed because of high heat on Sunday. Photo: Ashley Landis/AP/Shutterstock
Attendees sit inside a cooling booth at the Shasta District Fair during a heat wave in Anderson, California, on Saturday. Photo: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A man and his children at the Salmon Springs Fountain on Sunday in Portland. Photo: Jordan Gale
Olivia Gruver competes during the finals of the women’s pole vault near a sign displaying the temperature at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene on Saturday. Photo: Charlie Riedel/AP/Shutterstock
A crack in the asphalt caused by extreme heat forced the closure of State Route 544 near Everson, Washington, on Sunday. Photo: Washington State Patrol
A person sits on a cot at a Portland cooling shelter during an unprecedented heat wave on Sunday. Photo: Maranie Staab/REUTERS
A pedestrian carries a new box fan in Portland on Saturday. Photo: Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images
People in Portland using dry ice to cool water and Gatorade on Sunday because of an ice shortage during the unprecedented heat wave. Photo: Maranie Staab/REUTERS
Visitors apply sunblock at Alki Beach during a heat wave in Seattle on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Kids play in the Salmon Springs Fountain on Sunday in Portland. Photo: Jordan Gale
A couple and their dog lie in the shade on Monday in Portland. Photo: Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Everett Clayton looks at a digital thermometer on a nearby building that reads 116 degrees while he walks to his apartment on Sunday in Vancouver, Washington. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

