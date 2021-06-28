Views From the Heat-Scorched Pacific Northwest

Cliff divers line up along the Clackamas River at High Rocks Park on Monday in Portland, Oregon.
Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images
A record-obliterating heat wave is baking the Pacific Northwest, pushing daytime temperatures into the triple digits. Portland, Oregon, hit a sweltering 112 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, breaking the all-time temperature record of 108 degrees — set just one day earlier. Seattle set a new all-time high on Sunday too, at 104 degrees. And there are even hotter temperatures to come under the once-in-a-millennium heat dome: “The historic Northwest heat wave will continue through much of the upcoming week, with numerous daily, monthly, and even all-time records likely to be set,” the National Weather Service said in a statement on Monday. Typically at this time of year, the area sees average highs in the 70s, underscoring the consequences of a warming world that can make such extreme heat events more common. Below are some images from the scorched region taken in the past few days.
A fan gets sprayed with water after events at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, were postponed because of high heat on Sunday.
Photo: Ashley Landis/AP/Shutterstock
Attendees sit inside a cooling booth at the Shasta District Fair during a heat wave in Anderson, California, on Saturday.
Photo: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A man and his children at the Salmon Springs Fountain on Sunday in Portland.
Photo: Jordan Gale
Olivia Gruver competes during the finals of the women’s pole vault near a sign displaying the temperature at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene on Saturday.
Photo: Charlie Riedel/AP/Shutterstock
A crack in the asphalt caused by extreme heat forced the closure of State Route 544 near Everson, Washington, on Sunday.
Photo: Washington State Patrol
A person sits on a cot at a Portland cooling shelter during an unprecedented heat wave on Sunday.
Photo: Maranie Staab/REUTERS
A pedestrian carries a new box fan in Portland on Saturday.
Photo: Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images
People in Portland using dry ice to cool water and Gatorade on Sunday because of an ice shortage during the unprecedented heat wave.
Photo: Maranie Staab/REUTERS
Visitors apply sunblock at Alki Beach during a heat wave in Seattle on Sunday.
Photo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Kids play in the Salmon Springs Fountain on Sunday in Portland.
Photo: Jordan Gale
A couple and their dog lie in the shade on Monday in Portland.
Photo: Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Everett Clayton looks at a digital thermometer on a nearby building that reads 116 degrees while he walks to his apartment on Sunday in Vancouver, Washington.
Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images
A (lone) Republican may wind up on the 1/6 commission
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday introduced legislation that would create a select committee to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, with an aide suggesting the speaker may include a Republican among her appointees.
The House Rules Committee will consider the legislation Monday night, and the full House is expected to vote on it Wednesday.
“The Speaker is seriously considering including a Republican among her eight appointments to the Select Committee,” said the Pelosi aide, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.
A 21-year-old man was shot once in the back on Sunday afternoon in Times Square in a brazen act of violence in one of the city’s best known tourist destinations, according to a New York City Police Department spokesman. The man was in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital, the police said. The shooting took place shortly after 5 p.m., near Seventh Avenue and West 46th Street, officials said. The police did not release further information about what might have led to the shooting, saying the matter was still under investigation.
By 7 p.m., activity in the area had returned to normal, with tourists stopping only to snap photos of the billboards in Times Square or take curious glances at the officers lining the streets.
President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda appears back on track in Congress, with Republicans praising his newly clarified approach to their bipartisan infrastructure plan and a key Democrat endorsing work on a separate, larger spending package. Two GOP negotiators on the bipartisan infrastructure deal said Sunday that they were mollified by Biden’s Saturday statement vowing to support the bipartisan framework on its own merits, rather than withholding his signature until he also received a larger, partisan proposal. Many Republicans interpreted his remarks in the aftermath of their deal on Thursday as an implicit veto threat.
Trump White House had drafted Insurrection Act proclamation
Responding to interest from President Donald J. Trump, White House aides drafted a proclamation last year to invoke the Insurrection Act in case Mr. Trump moved to take the extraordinary step of deploying active-duty troops in Washington to quell the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd, two senior Trump administration officials said.
The aides drafted the proclamation on June 1, 2020, during a heated debate inside the administration over how to respond to the protests. Mr. Trump, enraged by the demonstrations, had told the attorney general, William P. Barr, the defense secretary, Mark T. Esper, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley, that he wanted thousands of active-duty troops on the streets of the nation’s capital, one of the officials said. Mr. Trump was talked out of the plan by the three officials. But a separate group of White House staff members wanted to leave open the option for Mr. Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act to call in the military to patrol the streets of the capital.
The Justice Department is suing Georgia over new voting restrictions enacted as part of Republican efforts nationwide to limit voting access in the wake of President Donald Trump’s election defeat.
The state law imposes new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empowers state officials to take over local elections boards, limits the use of ballot drop boxes and makes it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water.
Republicans had cast the measure as necessary to boost confidence in elections after the 2020 election and Trump’s repeated and unsubstantiated claims of fraud, but Democrats in the state have called the new law voter suppression and likened it to Jim Crow-era voting laws.