Views From the Heat-Scorched Pacific Northwest

A (lone) Republican may wind up on the 1/6 commission

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday introduced legislation that would create a select committee to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, with an aide suggesting the speaker may include a Republican among her appointees.





The House Rules Committee will consider the legislation Monday night, and the full House is expected to vote on it Wednesday.





“The Speaker is seriously considering including a Republican among her eight appointments to the Select Committee,” said the Pelosi aide, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.