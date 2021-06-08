Where Exactly Does Eric Adams Live?

A candidate on the go. Photo: GC Images

At the beginning of the pandemic, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams garnered attention for moving into his Borough Hall office, using his desk as a headboard for his mattress on the ground. Over a year later, Politico raises the question of whether he has ever left — and where he has been staying since.

Adams is still “keeping late-night and early-morning hours in the government building where he and his staff work,” according to the report. Outside of Borough Hall, there’s also conflicting evidence as to where he has been living. Last summer, he gave a political contribution to Staten Island assemblymember Charles Fall from a co-op he owns in Prospect Heights, though someone else was living in the unit when he made the donation. And while campaign adviser Evan Thies said the candidate has lived in a building he owns on Lafayette Avenue in Bed-Stuy for close to a decade, there’s some confusion over that, too:

For starters, Adams is registered to vote on the first floor of 936 Lafayette Ave., yet a tenant who has lived there for years is listed under the same unit in multiple documents obtained by POLITICO. And last month, the publication City Limits reported that most of Adams’s neighbors did not know he lived on their block or that he is running for mayor.

To further confuse matters, Adams’s voter registration form shows a change of address in January — the day after a Daily News article questioned why the Bed-Stuy property was not registered with the city’s housing agency as required. Thies said the change was a clerical update to a previous address and that Adams has been registered to vote in Bed-Stuy since 2017. He added that the property has been registered with the city, though the agency’s website still indicates it has not.

He also said Adams lives in the basement apartment but rarely sleeps there due to his hectic schedule as an elected official and a mayoral candidate. The confusion over who occupies the first floor likely stems from a recent renovation that led to a change in the unit numbers, Thies said.

Although Adams has had tenants in his Bed-Stuy building for years, he failed to report the rental income in 2017, 2018, and 2019, as Politico revealed in April. The candidate and his partner also own a co-op across the Hudson in Fort Lee, New Jersey, though his campaign claims that he’s too busy to stay there and that he and his partner meet in the city. That detail immediately caught the attention of fellow candidate Maya Wiley, who has most directly attacked Adams during the debates so far:

Responding to the report, Adams didn’t appear to be too stressed: “You know it’s silly season when your opponents are staking out your office late at night so they can attack you for working hard!” he tweeted.