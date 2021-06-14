With a Week to Go, Eric Adams Turns Fire on Kathryn Garcia

The frontrunner sees someone new in the rear view. Photo: Screenshot via Facebook

With the mayoral primary a little over a week away, Eric Adams and Kathryn Garcia have begun to take aim at each other as a new poll shows they’re at the top of the Democratic field, with Andrew Yang slipping.

On Monday, Adams went after Garcia’s record as the former commissioner of the Sanitation Department during a press conference with 13 sanitation employees. They previously filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging racial and gender disparities in how female and non-white employees are paid compared to their white and male counterparts in the department. “You can’t say that you’re a good manager if you’re going to manage inequities, if you’re going to manage a dysfunctional city. That is not the management that we want,” Adams said.

Anticipating the line of attack, Garcia told the New York Times earlier Monday: “It’s a question of experience, of management, of being a unifier along really tough issues, and having been in the trenches for as long as I’ve been.” Then Garcia turned to address allegations that Adams did the bidding of powerful donors in his role as Brooklyn borough president. “He’s been making deals and getting favors,” she said. “You know, I’ve just been serving the city and showing up.”

Earlier on Monday, a Marist poll made in partnership with WNBC, Telemundo 47, and Politico showed Adams and Garcia leading the field: 24 percent of likely voters selected Adams as their top choice, followed by Garcia with 17 percent, Maya Wiley with 15 percent and Yang with 13 percent. All other candidates received single digits and 13 percent said they remain undecided. The poll also simulated the results of a ranked choice voting, finding that Adams would win with 56 percent of the vote in round 12 with Garcia finishing in second place with 44 percent.

Adams and Garcia will meet face-to-face during Wednesday’s mayoral debate, the final before polls close on June 22.