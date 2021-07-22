De Blasio Raises Cringe Level to Maximum, Issues ‘FOMO Alert’

Photo: @NYCMayor/Twitter

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has already been enjoying the final months of his term by dressing up in various costumes, told the public that this August in the city is not to be missed, spreading dire warnings of FOMO, “the fear of missing out.”

“I am issuing a FOMO alert. Unless you want to spend the rest of your life saying, ‘Oh my God, I missed it,’ you should get to New York City in the month of August, where amazing things will be happening during Homecoming Week,” de Blasio said during his Thursday press conference.

De Blasio announced a series of concerts that will take place in all five boroughs from August 14 to 22, a week that has been dubbed “Homecoming Week.” This comes as the mayor revealed that 70 percent of New York City adults have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The shows will take place at Orchard Beach, Richmond County Bank Park, Brooklyn Army Terminal, and Forest Hills Stadium, culminating in the previously announced show on Central Park’s Great Lawn. Slated acts for that concert include Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, and Jennifer Hudson.

With vaccinations on the rise and people coming back to town, de Blasio kept returning to the idea that this summer will be the “summer of New York City,” at one point gesturing to a colorful themed background featuring that title.

“Now look, I am literally a child of the ’60s. So I can confirm to you: This is psychedelic. This is very groovy!” the mayor said with a big grin.

De Blasio kept making reference to that era of history, comparing the city’s series of concerts to the famed Woodstock festival.

“I’ve talked to people who missed Woodstock. My own oldest brother could’ve gone to Woodstock. He passed it up. He spent the rest of his life telling me, ‘Geez, I could’ve gone to Woodstock,’” he said. “Don’t let that FOMO thing happen to you!”

At one point, de Blasio held up a handmade sign that read “FOMO ALERT!” in red-and-blue capital letters.

“You’ve been warned. The choice is now yours,” he said.