CDC: Vaccinated Should Wear Masks Again in Many Cases

The arrival of COVID vaccines was supposed to herald a new dawn in the United States, with promises of a “hot vax summer” as more than half the country got a shot and new cases of the virus plummeted to record lows. In the spring, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks in most circumstances and states gradually lifted a variety of pandemic restrictions meant to blunt transmission of the virus.

Now just two months later the picture has dramatically changed, with new cases surging thanks to the Delta variant. In a surprising announcement scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, the CDC will partially reverse its guidance and recommend that fully vaccinated people should mask back up in many cases. The CDC will say people living in areas of high transmission of the virus should start wearing masks when indoors with unvaccinated people, the immunocompromised, and children under 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine. (Several metropolitan areas have reinstated mask mandates in the face of surging COVID cases.)

The shift comes after the agency reviewed new data suggesting fully vaccinated individuals infected with the virus, so-called “breakthrough cases,” carry a similar viral load as those who are unvaccinated, according to The Washington Post, raising concerns that fully vaccinated may transmit the virus after all.