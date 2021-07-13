U.S. COVID Cases Double in Three Weeks As Delta Variant Spreads

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

After months of precipitous decline in COVID-19 cases thanks to the vaccines made widely available in the United States, the number of new cases per day is on the rise again. According to data from John Hopkins, positive tests doubled from 11,300 on June 23 to over 23,600 daily cases on Monday.

The primary driver for the increase in cases is the more transmissable Delta variant, which in early July began to make up the majority of new infections in the U.S. “When the Delta strain appeared, it rapidly became the dominant strain,” pediatric infectious-disease expert Dr. Andrew T. Pavia told CNBC. “If you think about what it means to have a virus take over that rapidly, it means that it is the most fit virus, that it is spreading more efficiently, that it is spreading in pockets that are unvaccinated, and it’s causing a lot of disease and a lot of stress.”

The overlap of a more contagious virus and pockets of vaccine hesitancy has also caused a serious uptick in states where vaccination rates lag behind the rest of the country. As the Associated Press notes, the five states with the largest two-week jump in cases per capita had lower vaccination rates than the national average of 55.6 percent of Americans who have received at least one shot: Missouri at 45.9 percent, Arkansas at 43 percent, Nevada at 50.9 percent, Louisiana at 39.2 percent, and Utah at 49.5 percent. CDC director Rochelle P. Walensky stated last week that 93 percent of the 173 counties with the highest infection rates have less than 40 percent of residents vaccinated.

However, low vaccination rates aren’t the only factor at play, as all but two states (Maine and South Dakota) have seen their cases rise in the past two weeks. Public-health experts also note that behavior appears to have driven cases up. “It is certainly no coincidence that we are looking at exactly the time that we would expect cases to be occurring after the July Fourth weekend,” Dr. Bill Powderly, co-director of the infectious-disease division at Washington University’s School of Medicine in St. Louis, told the AP.

At this point in the pandemic — with over 90 percent of American seniors vaccinated — there are some concerns that daily caseloads are not the most important metric for tracking the spread of the coronavirus in a nation where the population is now at far less risk of hospitalization or death, as New York’s David Wallace-Wells wrote yesterday. Still, deaths are at an average of 260 per day and are taking their toll almost exclusively among the unvaccinated population: According to NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci, over 99 percent of those who died from the coronavirus in June had not received the vaccine.