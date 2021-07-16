Scenes of Devastation After the Deadly Floods in Germany and Belgium

Flood damage captured by a drone camera on Friday in the town of Erftstadt, southwest of Köln, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia in western Germany.
Photo: David Young/dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images
More than 120 people are dead and more than 1,000 still missing after torrential rainfall led to catastrophic flooding along rivers in western Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands on this week. The floodwaters began to recede on Friday, revealing more scope of the devastation, and local authorities’ search and rescue efforts continue. At least 100 were killed in Germany, where anywhere from 1,300 to 1,500 people have been reported missing — though authorities note that it has been difficult to contact people because of mobile-coverage outages and blocked roads. Fifteen thousand rescue workers, including police and the military, have been deployed in Germany for the recovery effort. In Belgium, at least 20 people were killed in the floods, and another 20 are still missing. Scientists and European officials have linked the extreme weather event, a slow-moving low-pressure system which dumped five to seven inches of rain or more within 24 hours in some areas — to the effects of climate change.
Dramatic footage of the floodwaters and rescue efforts continues to emerge, as do startling images of the aftermath. Below is some of what we’ve seen.
This is a wider shot of the destruction in the German town of Erftstadt (a closer look can be seen atop this post):
The town of Erftstadt, southwest of Köln, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia in western Germany.
Photo: Handout/Rhein-Erft-Kreis/Twitter
Flood damage in Ahrweilerkreis, Germany, on Friday.
Photo: Action Press/Shutterstock
A video from Thursday:
A destroyed piano is seen amid debris next to a road that has partially slid away after floods caused major damage in Schuld near Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany, on July 16.
Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images
A man surveys a damaged house after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium.
Photo: Francisco Seco/AP/Shutterstock
The German village of Kordel, flooded by the high water of the Kyll River.
Photo: Sebastian Schmitt/picture alliance via Getty Images
On Thursday, The Guardian compiled drone and helicopter footage for a more expansive view of the flooded region:
A woman is trying to move in a flooded street following heavy rains in Liege on July 15. The provincial disaster plan has been declared in Liege, Luxembourg, and Namur provinces after large amounts of rainfall. Water in several rivers has reached alarming levels.
Photo: BRUNO FAHY/Belga/AFP via Getty Images
A man helps a woman walk along a flooded street in Spa, Belgium, as bad weather conditions cause floods in the city center on July 14, 2021.
Photo: BRUNO FAHY/Belga/AFP via Getty Images
A child looks on as water floods through a fence, in Wessem, Netherlands, on Friday.
Photo: Eva Plevier/REUTERS