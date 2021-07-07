Rudy’s Law License Suspended Over Lying for Trump

Legal trouble. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani’s election lies on behalf of Donald Trump have cost him the ability to practice law in New York and Washington, D.C.

On June 24, an appellate court in New York suspended his law license, because of conduct that “immediately threatens the public interest,” the court said in a 33-page decision. On July 7, the D.C. Court of Appeals ruled that Giuliani would not be able to practice law in the district as long as the suspension in New York is upheld.

“We conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020,” the court wrote. “These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client.”

The court cited specific claims made by Giuliani such as false comments made on a radio show that the Pennsylvania was receiving more absentee ballots than were sent out during the 2020 election or that dead people, including the famed late boxer Joe Frazier, were casting votes in the election, suggesting non-existent fraud.

Giuliani was first admitted to the bar on June 25, 1969.

Andrew Giuliani, Rudy’s son and current Republican candidate for governor, posted a statement about his father’s suspension.