Insurrectionists in Purgatory

The government has accused more than 500 people of committing crimes at the Capitol on January 6. The following allegations are drawn from indictments and affidavits filed in federal court. Additional contextual details are drawn from public databases and reporting.
Lonnie Coffman, 71
Falkville, Alabama
A few blocks from the Capitol, police say they found the following in Coffman’s pickup: a handgun, an assault rifle, a crossbow, several machetes, and 11 Mason jars filled with what Coffman said was a solution of “melted styrofoam and gasoline” — a kind of homemade napalm. He has pleaded not guilty.
Jeffrey Sabol, 51
Kittredge, Colorado
A geophysicist, Sabol has been accused of dragging a police officer down the stairs of the Capitol and beating him. One photo appears to show him looming over another prone officer with the officer’s baton in his hands — an image that Sabol acknowledges “looked bad,” as an FBI agent put it. According to court documents, Sabol said he “could not recall if he hit the police officer with the baton because he was in a fit of rage and the details are cloudy.” He has not entered a plea.
Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez, 32
Ventura, California
The FBI says videos captured Gonzalez smoking weed inside the Capitol — earning him the nickname the “Rotunda Doobie Smoker” — and that when an ally asked him why he had lit up in the middle of an insurrection, he replied, “Freedom.” He has pleaded not guilty.
Jon Schaffer, 53
Columbus, Indiana
The longtime guitarist of the heavy-metal band Iced Earth, Schaffer has extreme anti-government views that once earned him an Alex Jones interview. The FBI says surveillance photos show Schaffer, wearing an “Oath Keepers Lifetime Member” baseball cap, carrying bear mace, which he sprayed at Capitol Police. Schaffer pleaded guilty to two charges.
Lori Ann Vinson, 49
Morganfield, Kentucky
Vinson, a nurse, claimed on Facebook to have been among the first 100 people to enter the Capitol, according to the FBI. She later told the bureau that she had assumed Congress was out of session because otherwise the crowd wouldn’t have been allowed in. She has pleaded not guilty.
Jennifer Ryan, 51
Frisco, Texas
A real-estate agent, Ryan flew to Washington in a private jet on January 5. According to the FBI, in a Facebook Live video she streamed the next day, she said, “Y’all know who to hire for your Realtor. Jenna Ryan for your Realtor.” She later wrote on Twitter: “Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong.” She has pleaded not guilty.
Michael Shane Daughtry, 59
Newton, Georgia
According to the FBI, Daughtry, a former police officer, was turned in by a fellow officer who recorded him saying that he had been one of the first ones over the fence blocking the entrance to the Capitol and that he had retreated when police shot him with rubber bullets. He has pleaded not guilty.
Nicolas Moncada, 20
Staten Island
A former student at the Fashion Institute of Technology and self-described “liberty-loving liberal libertarian,” Moncada allegedly said he had been mistaken for antifa at several Trump rallies. The FBI says he posted videos of his participation in the Capitol breach, including one showing blood on the building’s steps. Moncada has not entered a plea.
Richard Crosby, 25
Harwinton, Connecticut
Crosby stood on the Senate dais with the “QAnon Shaman,” Jacob Chansley, who offered a prayer of thanksgiving: “Thank you for allowing us to get rid of the communists, globalists, and traitors within our government.” Crosby allegedly responded with an enthusiastic “Amen,” his left hand raised. Crosby told the FBI he saw a man holding a succulent purportedly taken from the desk of a member of Congress. He has not entered a plea.
Joseph Fischer, 55
Sewickley, Pennsylvania
Fischer, a police officer, allegedly wrote to a Facebook friend on January 7, “Well I may need a job. Word got out that I was at the rally..lol.” According to the FBI, a video shows him in a scuffle with Capitol Police while a voice says, “I am a cop too.” He has not entered a plea.
Sara Carpenter, 51
Queens
CCTV footage allegedly shows Carpenter, a retired NYPD spokesperson and officer, shaking a tambourine and twirling in circles in the Rotunda. She has pleaded not guilty.
Gracyn Courtright, 23
Lexington, Kentucky
Authorities say that after participating in the riot, Courtright, a mathematical-economics major at the University of Kentucky, posted a mirror selfie in ripped jeans and a crop top, writing, “Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known. XOXO.” In a DM exchange, Courtright allegedly wrote that she had walked into the Senate chamber and that “idk what treason is.” She has pleaded not guilty.
Rachael Lynn Pert, 41
Middleburg, Florida
Pert, who allegedly wore a Trump flag like a cape as she walked around the Capitol, was recognized by a co-worker at the Circle K convenience store where Pert was assistant manager. She has pleaded not guilty.
William McCall Calhoun Jr., 58
Americus, Georgia
A descendant of John C. Calhoun, the 19th-century slavery advocate, Calhoun has worked as a public defender and once ran for district attorney as a Democrat. “DC announced it is ‘banning guns’ when we storm the Capitol tomorrow. Very illegal,” Calhoun allegedly wrote on Parler on January 5. He later bragged that he’d joined the group that kicked in Pelosi’s door and that if she had been inside, she “probably would have been torn into little pieces,” according to the FBI. He has pleaded not guilty.
Andrew Cavanaugh, 36
Bozeman, Montana
In video from inside the Capitol posted to Parler, a voice shouts, “Where are the fucking traitors at? Drag them out by their fucking hair!” The FBI says Cavanaugh, wearing a camouflage trucker hat with a “Tactical Citizen” logo, replied, “Yeah!” Cavanaugh is the founder of Tactical Citizen, a Montana business that offers concealed-carry training and military simulations as well as a “shatter space” where customers can “grab a sledgehammer, a baseball bat, or a golf club from our assortment of damage creators” and “rage out for a few minutes.” He has pleaded not guilty.
Kevin Seefried, 52
Laurel, Delaware
Seefried allegedly carried a Confederate battle flag through the Capitol alongside his son, Hunter, after entering through a window Hunter helped break. Seefried has pleaded not guilty.
Christopher Alberts, 33
Pylesville, Maryland
Alberts allegedly took to the Capitol a bulletproof vest, a black Taurus G2C 9-mm. pistol, a spare holstered magazine, a gas mask, a pocketknife, an MRE, and a first-aid kit. He has pleaded not guilty.
