Insurrectionists in Purgatory

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images; Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP; FBI; US District Court for DC; Stephanie Keith/Reuters

The government has accused more than 500 people of committing crimes at the Capitol on January 6. The following allegations are drawn from indictments and affidavits filed in federal court. Additional contextual details are drawn from public databases and reporting.

Lonnie Coffman, 71

Falkville, Alabama

A few blocks from the Capitol, police say they found the following in Coffman’s pickup: a handgun, an assault rifle, a crossbow, several machetes, and 11 Mason jars filled with what Coffman said was a solution of “melted styrofoam and gasoline” — a kind of homemade napalm. He has pleaded not guilty.

Jeffrey Sabol, 51

Kittredge, Colorado

A geophysicist, Sabol has been accused of dragging a police officer down the stairs of the Capitol and beating him. One photo appears to show him looming over another prone officer with the officer’s baton in his hands — an image that Sabol acknowledges “looked bad,” as an FBI agent put it. According to court documents, Sabol said he “could not recall if he hit the police officer with the baton because he was in a fit of rage and the details are cloudy.” He has not entered a plea.

Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez, 32

Ventura, California

The FBI says videos captured Gonzalez smoking weed inside the Capitol — earning him the nickname the “Rotunda Doobie Smoker” — and that when an ally asked him why he had lit up in the middle of an insurrection, he replied, “Freedom.” He has pleaded not guilty.

Jon Schaffer, 53

Columbus, Indiana

The longtime guitarist of the heavy-metal band Iced Earth, Schaffer has extreme anti-government views that once earned him an Alex Jones interview. The FBI says surveillance photos show Schaffer, wearing an “Oath Keepers Lifetime Member” baseball cap, carrying bear mace, which he sprayed at Capitol Police. Schaffer pleaded guilty to two charges.

Frank Scavo, 58 Old Forge, Pennsylvania A former school-board member, Scavo organized a 200-person bus trip to Washington to challenge the election results. Videos show Scavo inside the Capitol filming himself narrating “your own personal tour of the freaking Capitol,” according to the FBI. “This is top-secret shit. We’re in the Capitol. Stormed the fucking Capitol of the fucking United States at 58 years old. What the fuck is wrong with America?” He has pleaded not guilty. Eric Munchel, 30 Nashville Munchel, a onetime employee at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk, allegedly breached the Capitol accompanied by his mother. “Zip ties!” Munchel shouted, per the FBI, when the pair came upon some plastic cuffs. “I need to get me some of those motherfuckers.” His mother told the FBI she took the zip ties so that they wouldn’t fall into the hands of “bad actors.” The two have pleaded not guilty. Dominic Pezzola, 44 Rochester Video allegedly shows “Spaz,” a Proud Boy, breaking a Capitol window with a riot shield and enjoying a cigar inside: “Victory smoke in the Capitol, boys. This is fucking awesome. I knew we could take this motherfucker over [if we] just tried hard enough.” He has pleaded not guilty. Albert Ciarpelli, 65 Syracuse Ciarpelli went on what the FBI says he called a “little adventure” at the Capitol — sightseeing and taking pictures, including one of a painting of Andrew Jackson, whom he admires. According to the FBI, he said that “he had been out of his mind and that he’d never done anything like that before.” He has not entered a plea. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images, Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Lori Ann Vinson, 49

Morganfield, Kentucky

Vinson, a nurse, claimed on Facebook to have been among the first 100 people to enter the Capitol, according to the FBI. She later told the bureau that she had assumed Congress was out of session because otherwise the crowd wouldn’t have been allowed in. She has pleaded not guilty.

Jennifer Ryan, 51

Frisco, Texas

A real-estate agent, Ryan flew to Washington in a private jet on January 5. According to the FBI, in a Facebook Live video she streamed the next day, she said, “Y’all know who to hire for your Realtor. Jenna Ryan for your Realtor.” She later wrote on Twitter: “Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong.” She has pleaded not guilty.

Michael Shane Daughtry, 59

Newton, Georgia

According to the FBI, Daughtry, a former police officer, was turned in by a fellow officer who recorded him saying that he had been one of the first ones over the fence blocking the entrance to the Capitol and that he had retreated when police shot him with rubber bullets. He has pleaded not guilty.

Nicolas Moncada, 20

Staten Island

A former student at the Fashion Institute of Technology and self-described “liberty-loving liberal libertarian,” Moncada allegedly said he had been mistaken for antifa at several Trump rallies. The FBI says he posted videos of his participation in the Capitol breach, including one showing blood on the building’s steps. Moncada has not entered a plea.

Federico Klein, 42 Annandale, Virginia A Trump-appointed State Department official with top-secret security clearance, Klein allegedly fought Capitol Police using a stolen riot shield and called for reinforcements, shouting, “We need fresh people, we need fresh people.” At a hearing, Klein asked a judge “if there’s a place where I can stay in detention where I don’t have cockroaches crawling over me while I attempt to sleep.” Klein has pleaded not guilty. Treniss Jewell Evans, 46 Canyon Lake, Texas A family friend told the FBI that Evans took shots of Fireball whiskey in Nancy Pelosi’s office. Evans has pleaded not guilty. Zachary Jordan Alam, 29 Pennsylvania Alam, wearing a floppy, fur-lined hat, was allegedly captured on video thrashing a Capitol door until its glass shattered and shouting “Fuck the blue” into police officers’ faces. He has pleaded not guilty. Jessica Bustle, 36 Bristow, Virginia According to authorities, Bustle, wearing a knit cap marked with “Lions Not Sheep” and carrying a sign reading “Vaccine Injury Is the Real Pandemic,” entered the Capitol while being filmed by her husband. On Facebook, Bustle had called Vice-President Pence a traitor. She later noted to a federal judge that “there were other things that were said in the posts that were kind, like ‘Pray for America.’ ” Bustle pleaded guilty to one charge. Photo: Metropolitan Police Department/FBI, FBI, US District Court for DC, Sauk Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Richard Crosby, 25

Harwinton, Connecticut

Crosby stood on the Senate dais with the “QAnon Shaman,” Jacob Chansley, who offered a prayer of thanksgiving: “Thank you for allowing us to get rid of the communists, globalists, and traitors within our government.” Crosby allegedly responded with an enthusiastic “Amen,” his left hand raised. Crosby told the FBI he saw a man holding a succulent purportedly taken from the desk of a member of Congress. He has not entered a plea.

Joseph Fischer, 55

Sewickley, Pennsylvania

Fischer, a police officer, allegedly wrote to a Facebook friend on January 7, “Well I may need a job. Word got out that I was at the rally..lol.” According to the FBI, a video shows him in a scuffle with Capitol Police while a voice says, “I am a cop too.” He has not entered a plea.

Sara Carpenter, 51

Queens

CCTV footage allegedly shows Carpenter, a retired NYPD spokesperson and officer, shaking a tambourine and twirling in circles in the Rotunda. She has pleaded not guilty.

Gracyn Courtright, 23

Lexington, Kentucky

Authorities say that after participating in the riot, Courtright, a mathematical-economics major at the University of Kentucky, posted a mirror selfie in ripped jeans and a crop top, writing, “Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known. XOXO.” In a DM exchange, Courtright allegedly wrote that she had walked into the Senate chamber and that “idk what treason is.” She has pleaded not guilty.

Rachael Lynn Pert, 41

Middleburg, Florida

Pert, who allegedly wore a Trump flag like a cape as she walked around the Capitol, was recognized by a co-worker at the Circle K convenience store where Pert was assistant manager. She has pleaded not guilty.

Thomas Sibick, 35 Buffalo Body-cam footage allegedly shows Sibick’s involvement in the beating and Tasering of a Capitol Police officer who lost consciousness during the attack. The FBI says Sibick admitted to taking the officer’s badge and radio. He initially told agents he had thrown the badge into a D.C. trash can, then said he’d put it in a Buffalo dumpster, then said he had buried it in his backyard. Eventually, he gave the badge to the FBI. Sibick has pleaded not guilty to ten of 13 charges. Jacob Travis Clark, 33 Elizabeth, Colorado According to the FBI, video shows Clark attempting to fight Capitol Police. When officers told him they were just doing their jobs, Clark allegedly said, “So were the Nazis!” He has not entered a plea. Troy Faulkner, 39 Columbus, Ohio Faulkner allegedly wore a jacket that advertised his painting company, Faulkner Painting, complete with the firm’s phone number, while he kicked in a Capitol window. “We weren’t fighting against antifa we’re fighting against the government,” the FBI says he wrote on Facebook. “We took it to there front door unlike the p****ass BLM.” Faulkner has reportedly pleaded not guilty. Michael Joseph Foy, 30 Wixom, Michigan A former Marine, Foy allegedly carried a hockey stick into the Capitol. According to the FBI, video appears to show him swinging it at a fallen police officer, striking him several times. His attorney said Foy intended to use the stick as a makeshift flagpole and began swinging it only when he saw a woman being trampled and assumed that police were “causing death or at least imminent bodily harm.” He has pleaded not guilty. Tommy Allan, 53 Rocklin, California In video from inside the Capitol, Allan allegedly says, “Some people started grabbing shit, and I was like, ‘No bro, don’t fuckin’, don’t destroy our Senate.’ You know, ‘Don’t do that’ … I didn’t feel good about that.” He also allegedly shows off documents “signed by Trump,” bragging that he had taken them from Mitch McConnell’s desk. He has pleaded not guilty. Photo: US District Court for DC, FBI, Stephanie Keith/REUTERS/Alamy Stock Photo

William McCall Calhoun Jr., 58

Americus, Georgia

A descendant of John C. Calhoun, the 19th-century slavery advocate, Calhoun has worked as a public defender and once ran for district attorney as a Democrat. “DC announced it is ‘banning guns’ when we storm the Capitol tomorrow. Very illegal,” Calhoun allegedly wrote on Parler on January 5. He later bragged that he’d joined the group that kicked in Pelosi’s door and that if she had been inside, she “probably would have been torn into little pieces,” according to the FBI. He has pleaded not guilty.

Andrew Cavanaugh, 36

Bozeman, Montana

In video from inside the Capitol posted to Parler, a voice shouts, “Where are the fucking traitors at? Drag them out by their fucking hair!” The FBI says Cavanaugh, wearing a camouflage trucker hat with a “Tactical Citizen” logo, replied, “Yeah!” Cavanaugh is the founder of Tactical Citizen, a Montana business that offers concealed-carry training and military simulations as well as a “shatter space” where customers can “grab a sledgehammer, a baseball bat, or a golf club from our assortment of damage creators” and “rage out for a few minutes.” He has pleaded not guilty.

Kevin Seefried, 52

Laurel, Delaware

Seefried allegedly carried a Confederate battle flag through the Capitol alongside his son, Hunter, after entering through a window Hunter helped break. Seefried has pleaded not guilty.

Christopher Alberts, 33

Pylesville, Maryland

Alberts allegedly took to the Capitol a bulletproof vest, a black Taurus G2C 9-mm. pistol, a spare holstered magazine, a gas mask, a pocketknife, an MRE, and a first-aid kit. He has pleaded not guilty.