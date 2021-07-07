Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated on Wednesday. Photo: Rebecca Blackwell/AP/Shutterstock

Jovenel Moïse, the president of Haiti, was assassinated by unknown assailants in a brazen assault on his home early Wednesday morning, CNN reports. Moïse’s wife was shot and has been hospitalized.

“I thought there was an earthquake, there was so much shooting,” a nearby resident who heard the attack told the Associated Press.

The Miami Herald reported that the assassins claimed to be Drug Enforcement Administration agents. In videos recorded by residents of the neighborhood, a man with an American accent can be heard shouting via a megaphone, “DEA operation. Everybody stand down. DEA operation. Everybody back up, stand down.” A Haitian government official told the Herald that these assailants weren’t DEA. “These were mercenaries,” they said.

Moïse, 53, was a divisive figure who had stayed in power the past few months despite the fact that many observers contended that his term expired in February, following rule by decree for the past two years. Protesters had turned out in the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince, urging Moïse to resign amid a backdrop of increasing gang violence and the pandemic, which has not been brought under control in the country. Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, has long struggled with political instability — Moïse canceled several local and state elections — and is still recovering from a devastating earthquake in 2010 and from Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

It is unclear who will succeed Moïse thanks to his autocratic tenure. The interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, would need to be confirmed by parliament to serve permanently — but the parliament is no longer meeting after Moïse canceled several elections, CNN reports. The country’s president of the Supreme Court would normally have been in line to take over from Moïse, but he recently died of COVID-19. “The country’s security situation is under the control of the National Police of Haiti and the Armed Forces of Haiti,” Joseph said in a statement. “Democracy and the republic will win.”

President Joe Biden said in a statement that the United States is “shocked and saddened” by the attack on Moïse and his wife. “We condemn this heinous act, and I am sending my sincere wishes for First Lady Moïse’s recovery,” Biden said. “The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti.”