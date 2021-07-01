Surfside Condo Collapse: What We Know

Members of the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on Saturday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A high-rise condo building in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed a week ago, leaving at least 18 people dead and another 145 people missing as of Thursday morning. Search-and-rescue teams continue to look for survivors in the collapsed wing of Champlain Towers South, using heavy machinery and their own hands to dig through the smoking rubble, but no one has been pulled alive from the building since last Thursday, and hope is fading that anyone else could have survived. The Miami Herald is compiling information about the dead and missing here, and has published a guide on how to help the victims and their families. Below is what we know about the disaster and its unfolding aftermath.

Recovery efforts pause over safety concerns

Early on Thursday morning, the search through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South halted over concerns that the remaining structure may topple. Per the Miami Herald:

… work reportedly stopped early Thursday morning after authorities voiced new, urgent concerns that the remaining structure of the 12-story Champlain Towers South could topple.

After 2 a.m., multiple police officers and rescue personnel said they were hearing warnings the vacant building was shifting and the new instability could lead to another collapse. That led to clearing people from the area around the rescue operation, they said.

Recovery efforts could be complicated even further by a tropical storm that may hit South Florida later this week.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are heading to Surfside on Thursday to meet with rescue workers and spend time with grieving families.

Two victims, both children, were found on Wednesday

In a press conference on Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava said that the bodies of two more victims were found, both children. They were later identified as 10-year-old Lucia Guara and 4-year-old Emma Guara. Their parents also died in the collapse.

More victims found overnight

In the last 12 hours, rescuers located four additional bodies in newfound tunnels in the rubble, CNN reported. “These tunnels that we found right now were almost the first to be big enough to enable people to stay between them,” Colonel Golan Vach, Commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit said Wednesday morning. “Most of the collapse is very, very tight.”

In a press conference on Wednesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava said the bodies pulled from the debris overnight have not yet been identified. “We are doing everything humanly possible, and then some,” she said.

Contractor expressed concern about garage two days before collapse

The Miami Herald reported on Monday that, two days before the Champlain Towers South collapsed, a contractor who visited the building was alarmed by the condition of its parking garage and pool equipment room. The contractor, who was at the building to price out a pool restoration that was part of a larger planned refurbishment of the building, told the paper that he saw “standing water all over” the garage. He said the deepest concentration of water was directly under the pool deck — an area the paper notes had been flagged as porous in a 2018 inspection report.

The contractor also noticed cracks and exposed rebar in the pool equipment room. He took pictures to show to his supervisor, which he later shared with the Herald.

A pool contractor told me he saw something alarming at Champlain Towers just two days before the collapse. He took pictures.



Story w/@aaron_leib



Two days before condo collapse, a pool contractor photographed this damage in garage https://t.co/7SMuB9hdbN — Sarah Blaskey 🏝 (@Blaskey_S) June 28, 2021

He said he asked a building staff member about the problems he had identified, and was told waterproofing issues were to blame.

It will take weeks and months to unravel the causes of the building’s collapse. But the dilapidated condition of the garage may lend credence to the idea, shared by some engineers, that the implosion began near the bottom of the structure.

Surfside official reportedly said the building was safe following worrisome 2018 report

NPR reported Sunday that in the fall of 2018, a Surfside building official, Ross Prieto, told a board meeting of the Champlain Tower South Condominium Association that their building was safe, despite a then-recent report by an engineering consultant that had identified “major structural damage.” It’s not yet clear whether or not that damage was a factor in the building’s partial collapse. It’s also not clear precisely what Prieto, who left his job with the town a year ago, said about the report at the meeting, as NPR notes:

The engineering report was dated Oct. 8, 2018. At a Nov. 15 board meeting of the Champlain Tower South Condominium Association, a building official from the town of Surfside, Ross Prieto, appeared to discuss that report. “Structural engineer report was reviewed by Mr. Prieto,” the meeting minutes say. “It appears the building is in very good shape.” …

Speaking to NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro on Weekend Edition, Champlain Towers South resident Susana Alvarez says she was at the Nov. 2018 meeting, and said residents were told the building was safe. “We sat there with the town of Surfside,” Alvarez said. “And the town of Surfside said to us that the building was not in bad shape. … The structural engineer has been around for a while[.] We took out $15 million to fix that building at his say so. No one ever, ever, ever told us that that building was in such bad shape. No one. No one.”

According to the Miami Herald, town records show that a condo board member had emailed Prieto the engineer’s report that fall, and the same board member, Mara Chouela, introduced Prieto at the meeting. Prieto had told the Herald on Saturday that he didn’t remember getting the report. On Sunday, he declined to comment further on the advice of an attorney.

Search and rescue continues, but no additional survivors have been found

At least 55 of the 136 apartments in the 12-story building collapsed, according to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department leading the response. Rescue efforts on Thursday pulled 37 people from the building, including two people found in the rubble — but no one else has been pulled out alive since Thursday morning.

Photos of missing residents are posted at a makeshift memorial at the site of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida on Saturday. Photo: Andrea Sarcos/AFP via Getty Images

The biggest obstacle search-and-rescue teams have faced is a fire under the rubble that they have been unable to isolate and extinguish.

If you want to get a sense of what rescue crews are dealing with, here you can see a group of ⁦@MiamiDadeFire⁩ firefighters searching for survivors on top of a burning pile of debris at the Surfside building collapse. ⁦@CBSMiami⁩ pic.twitter.com/wSuSQRAkNc — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) June 25, 2021

The Miami Herald is compiling information about the people who are missing here. Family members of the missing were finally allowed to make a private visit the collapsed tower on Sunday, the Herald reports:

When they [arrived] at the site, several people yelled out names at the mountain of debris in hopes someone might hear, according to an official who accompanied the families. …

When their voices echoed through the rubble and what was left of the Chaplain Tower during one [of the] visits, officials eventually had to tell the families to keep quiet as the 240 rescue workers and their dogs continued their mission. For them, silence is what will save lives, as officials continue to rely on tapping and scratching sounds permeating from beneath the concrete, acting on crucial guidance on where to start digging.

Groups of ten to 12 rescuers are working in the rubble until they grow tired and a new team takes over. “They’re not going to stop just because of nightfall,” the state’s fire marshal, Jimmy Patronis, told Miami television station WPLG. “They just may have a different path they pursue.” Miami-Dade fire chief Jason Richard told CNN that crews are searching the site methodically, “making sure that there’s no movement, every piece of rubble that we move, we have to take, make efforts to stabilize the building, inch by inch.”

Why did the building collapse?

Before and after images reveal the extent of devastation in Surfside FL. https://t.co/N0NOoMwB0r pic.twitter.com/Msq8tg8hdW — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 26, 2021

It is not yet clear what caused the 40-year-old building to buckle in on itself. Structural engineers, fire officials, and the Miami-Dade County Police Department will investigate the structure once search and rescue has finished. In the aftermath of the collapse, there have been reports of several structural issues at the building, though there is no confirmed link between any of them and the collapse, at least not yet. It could take months — or much longer — until the exact cause is confirmed.

On Sunday morning, Surfside mayor Charles Burkett emphasized in an interview that “buildings don’t fall down in America. There was something obviously very, very wrong at this building, and we need to get to the bottom of it, but not today, not tomorrow and not for a long time, because our first priority and our only priority is to pull our residents out of that rubble.”

The Miami Herald spoke with several engineering experts over the weekend to get their opinions on the cause for the collapse:

Six engineering experts interviewed by the Miami Herald on Saturday said that based on the publicly available evidence — including building plans, recent inspection reports, photos of debris, an eyewitness, and a surveillance video of the collapse — a structural column or concrete slab beneath the pool deck likely gave way first, causing the deck to collapse into the garage below, forming a crater beneath the bulky midsection of the tower, which then caved in on itself. …

Greg Batista, a professional engineer who specializes in concrete repair and worked on the Surfside condo’s pool deck in 2017, said that the way the building fell points to an initial collapse of the pool deck area into the parking garage, which then dragged down the other parts of the condo tower in a “domino effect.” Structural engineer and retired building inspector Gene Santiago agreed that was a probable trigger[.]

The Herald also produced a virtual rendering of the collapse.

The building was going through a county-mandated recertification process and was about to undergo extensive repairs.

A lawyer representing the resident-led association that operates the building has said that Champlain Towers South was about to undergo extensive repairs recommended by engineers, so that the building would meet structural standards in order to obtain a 40-year recertification. That recertification process, which is mandated by the county, requires buildings to hire electrical and structural engineers to inspect the structure, then perform the repairs they advise. Surfside officials had told reporters that they hadn’t received any documents regarding the recertification from the building yet.

Some of the multimillion-dollar repair work, on the building’s roof, had already begun. Concrete restoration was reportedly among the repairs that had not yet been started.

A 2018 report identified an important development error that was causing “major structural damage” to the building.

Records released by Surfside officials on Friday night revealed that a 2018 inspection of the Champlain Towers South condo by an engineering consultant identified a flaw in the original development of the building that was causing structural damage. It’s not yet clear whether or not the issue played a role in the partial collapse of the building, but the report now looms large as a potentially crucial warning sign regarding Champlain Towers South’s structural integrity.

The engineer, Frank Morabito, wrote in the report that the “main issue” at the structure was how the pool deck and outdoor planters had originally been “laid on a flat structure,” a “systemic issue” that was the result of a development error when Champlain Towers South was built. The lack of a slope prevented standing water from draining off the pool deck. Instead, the water sat on the waterproofed concrete until it evaporated, but at the time of the inspection, the pool-deck waterproofing had failed and was “causing major structural damage to the concrete slab below these areas.” The report also noted evidence of distress and fatigue in the concrete and columns, beams, and walls of the parking garage below the pool and planter deck.

The report warned that “failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially.” Morabito did not indicate that the damage could lead to the building’s collapse, only that the repairs were necessary for “maintaining the structural integrity” of Champlain Towers South.

Morabito also noted that replacing the waterproofing would be a time-intensive and “extremely expensive” undertaking that would “be disruptive and create a major disturbance” for the building’s residents.

For reasons which are not yet clear, it does not appear that the waterproofing and structural damage were addressed. In late April, Morabito’s firm prepared recommendations for the building’s 40-year recertification process, including “significant concrete repairs at the pool area as well as foundation walls,” according to the Miami Herald.

A woman, now missing, who was inside the building, reportedly told her husband by phone right before the structure collapsed that she saw the pool caving in.

According to the New York Times, a lawyer representing the condo association, Donna DiMaggio Berger, said Saturday that the condo’s board had not been warned that the damage posed a safety threat:

“If there was anything in that report that really outlined that the building was in danger of collapse, or there was a hazardous condition, would the board and their families be living there?” she said. She noted that one board member, Nancy Kress Levin, was missing in the collapse, as were her adult children.

The association had taken out a $12 million line of credit to pay for the repairs and was going through a careful, step-by-step process to get them done, Ms. Berger said. She said that such a process could seem more like moving a commercial tanker than a speedboat, always involving pushback and debate as board members decided on what to tackle first and how much of a cost to impose on homeowners. “Nobody likes a special assessment,” she said.

Surfside’s building department was forwarded a copy of the engineer’s report in late 2018, but the town’s mayor, Charles Burkett, said Saturday he didn’t yet know if or how the town followed up on the report. On Sunday, reports surfaced that a town building official had told the condo’s board that the building was safe a little over a month after the report was submitted, though the same official had told the Miami Herald he wasn’t aware the town had received it.

A recent study concluded that the building had been gradually sinking, though it’s not clear if that was a factor in the collapse.

A 2020 study by Shimon Wdowinski, a professor in the Department of Earth and Environment at Florida International University, found that the Champlain Towers South building had been gradually sinking due to land displacement in the area. Per USA Today:

Wdowinski said his research is not meant to suggest certainty about what caused the collapse. The building was sinking at a rate of about 2 millimeters a year in the 1990s and could have slowed or accelerated in the time since, he said. In his experience, even the level of sinking observed in the 1990s typically results in impacts to buildings and their structures, Wdowinski said. He said that very well could have been the case for the Champlain building in the 1990s, based on his findings.

Mayor of Miami-Dade County has ordered an audit of all older buildings

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Saturday that she had ordered a 30-day audit of all buildings 40 years and older in the county.

I’m directing the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources to immediately begin a 30-day audit of all residential properties 5 stories+ at the recertification point – 40 years or older – that have not completed the process to identify and address any issues. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 26, 2021

Video footage of the collapse

Security-camera video from a nearby building captured the structure buckling at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday:

Survivors describe a harrowing night

Residents were jolted awake by the cacophony early Thursday morning, which some thought was a thunderstorm at first.

“I thought to myself, The roof is caving,” Bruno Treptow told the Miami Herald. “I turned to my wife, and she wakes up startled. And she says, ‘No, it can’t be,’” he said. “So I hug her. I give her a hug and say, ‘Listen, this is it. We’re gonna die.’” Two floors below, Alfredo Lopez opened his door to find nothing.

His home was about five feet away from calamity. Where the hallway with his neighbor’s doors should have been, there was nothing. Just billowing dust, sky and a dark beach. Half of a vertical community that stretched about 120 feet into the air had vanished.

“That complete side of the building was not there,” Marian said. “The apartments were gone.”

Dressed and ready to leave, Treptow stepped out of his unit. He faced the same surreal abyss. To one side, he saw only his neighbor’s doorframe. No door.

“Three families that I know well,” he later recounted, his voice cracking. He doesn’t expect that they’ll be found alive.

A class-action lawsuit has already been filed

Late Thursday night, a $5 million class-action lawsuit was filed against the building’s condo association by a resident in the tower, claiming it failed to “secure and safeguard” its residents. The suit seeks to compensate victims of the horrific collapse.

Photos of the aftermath

This post has been updated throughout to include new information.