New York City Is Not Handling This Rain Well

Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On Thursday night, New York City residents received an emergency alert from the National Weather Service warning of flash flood conditions until around 7 p.m. But many commuters didn’t need a message on their phone to see the imperfect conditions around them. With nowhere for the heavy rain to go amid all the concrete, water poured into major streets and at least one subway station. Other, stranger conditions were seen as well:

There are flames bursting out of multiple grates on Bedford Ave so, if you parked there, uh, quickly double check your insurance. pic.twitter.com/ZFOhL4FSwF — Jon Bershad (@JonBershad) July 8, 2021

This is the Major Deegan Expressway in NYC after a vicious downpour a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/cJVYGsiTAo — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) July 8, 2021

#NYC’s Central Park received 1.56” of rain in a one-hour period today. That was only the 7th hourly amount of 1.50” or more and 2nd biggest hourly amount in July. 8 of the 10 hourly amounts of 1.50” or more occurred in 2000 or later. Hourly records go back to 1943. @EricHolthaus pic.twitter.com/VfvK8A4F8b — Don Sutherland (@DonSuth89069583) July 8, 2021

Multiple videos were taken at the 157th Street station, where a pond-sized puddle collected at one of the entrances:

Some subway system ya got there. This is the 157th St. 1 line right now. @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio pic.twitter.com/xyfTAUPPNu — Paullee 🤠 (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021

Keep track of the weather here: https://t.co/2CPjKXI0Au pic.twitter.com/UgK32DzWkF

pic.twitter.com/dRzwOUDPFZ

Even more rain is expected this weekend with the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa hitting New Jersey and New York City in the early hours on Friday. The National Weather Service estimates between one and three inches in addition to the 1.5 that came down on Thursday.