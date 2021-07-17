Photo: The Washington Post via Getty Im

This is a developing story.

The Washington Nationals game turned into bedlam on Saturday night after a shooting outside of the ballpark sent fans and players running for cover. At least four people were shot, according to police. One of the victims is a stadium employee.

The Padres had taken the field for the bottom of the sixth inning around 9:30 p.m. when multiple gunshots were heard coming from the left side of the stadium. The shooting reportedly occurred outside the 3rd base gate of Nationals Park on South Capitol Street. D.C. Police said that a man was shot in the leg and a woman was shot in the back, and two additional victims apparently sought treatment on their own at local hospitals. None of the injuries were life-threatening. No information has been released about the shooter.

At least seven shots could be heard on the live television broadcast of the game:

You could hear what are believed to be gun shots on the Nationals broadcast just as the top of the sixth inning ended around 9:30 PM ET pic.twitter.com/IJC5eJHOFL — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 18, 2021

Confusion and panic followed inside the ballpark. Play was immediately halted and the players pulled off the field, while fans rushed for cover — some running to flee the ballpark while others attempted to hide behind seats or in bathrooms.

Frightened Nationals fans took cover at the report of what *sounded like* shots at Nats ballpark. But staff are telling us the incident was outside the stadium, and they’re keeping everyone inside. People hid behind bar, toppled tables to hide. pic.twitter.com/bCAP2V3qyu — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 18, 2021

Hope everyone is safe at Nationals park. I heard a few loud bangs and then a mass exodus. View from my roof pic.twitter.com/MA1B7z83u2 — Jalen Drummond (@jalen_drummond) July 18, 2021

Nationals players could be seen pulling family members from the stands and into the dugout and through a tunnel into the clubhouse:

Players, including Fernando Tatis Jr. Just ran into stands and grabbed family members and brought them to clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/DlC1bSv3I7 — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) July 18, 2021

The public address announcer came on to tell fans that the shooting was outside the park and asked them to remain inside while police handled the threat. Some fans then rushed onto the field to take cover in one of the dugouts.

Fans pour onto the field to flee Nats Park. No one knows what’s going on but there a panicked exit mid-game. pic.twitter.com/K1H2xenBZO — Aaron Zitner (@aaronzitner) July 18, 2021

Eventually, the fans were told it was safe to leave, and the ballpark was emptied 45 minutes after the shooting. The game was postponed and will be finished on Sunday.