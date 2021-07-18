3 People in Tokyo’s Olympic Village Have Already Tested Positive for COVID

Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Toro Hanai/Getty Images

Two athletes and at least one other person inside Toyko’s closed-off athletes’ village have tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend, less than a week before the postponed 2020 Summer Games are set to begin. It’s not clear if the cases are the result of COVID spreading inside the Olympic Village, but the news underlines fears that many athletes will have their Olympic dreams derailed by COVID infections and precautions during the mid-pandemic Games. Meanwhile, Tokyo is recording its highest daily numbers of new infections in six months, and though spectators have been barred from the Games, many in Japan have opposed the country’s decision to proceed with the Olympics, as have public-health experts across the globe.

All told, 25 new COVID cases were detected among athletes and other people associated with the Games over the weekend, according to Olympics organizers, but two South African soccer players, the country’s Olympic Committee confirmed Sunday, were the first two athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for the coronavirus. Olympics officials also said that another athlete had tested positive Sunday, but outside the Village. On Saturday, officials announced the first case inside inside the isolated area, an Olympics organizer visiting from abroad. The Olympic Village, which is located on Tokyo Bay, will house some 11,000 people for the duration of the Games.

In addition, American tennis player Coco Gauff announced Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID and would not be able to play in the games:

Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and won't compete at the Olympics. Yikes. https://t.co/gK3TR4X6cy — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) July 18, 2021

Two additional members of South Africa’s Olympics contingent have also tested positive in Japan: a video analyst for the soccer team, who tested positive upon arrival in Tokyo, and a rugby team coach, who is with that team training in another city in Japan. All who test positive for COVID at the Olympics must go into isolation for 14 days. Contact tracing is also being implemented, among a host of other safety measures and restrictions. The rest of South Africa’s soccer team quarantined Sunday while awaiting results of additional tests. Sunday also brought news that eight members of Team Great Britain in Yokohama, including six athletes, had been ordered to self-isolate because they had been in close contact with someone who tested positive on Friday. They will all need to test negative twice over 48 hours before being allowed to leave isolation and rejoin their teams. South Africa’s soccer team is scheduled to play Japan on Thursday.

IOC officials have insisted they will create a COVID-safe (not COVID-free) Games. Embattled IOC president Thomas Bach claimed last week that the Summer Olympics would be “the most restrictive sports event ever in the world” and that “the risk for the other residents of the Olympic village and risk for the Japanese people is zero.”

As of Sunday, at least 55 people associated with the Olympics have tested positive this month, according to the International Olympic Committee, but that doesn’t include people at training camps. Reuters is tracking all the known cases here.