Photo: Konstantin Sergeyev

New Yorkers woke up Tuesday to a hazy sky with a reddish-orange tinge after wildfires 3,000 miles west sent a dense layer of smoke billowing all the way to the city. State officials issued an air-quality alert for the city and much of upstate on account of the wildfire smoke, and the forecast indicates it could get even worse throughout the day. Breathing in wildfire smoke can trigger respiratory problems and other health woes, but because the smoke reaching the Northeast is higher in the atmosphere, it will not be of major concern.

More than 80 wildfires are currently scorching across 13 western states, according to ​the National Interagency Fire Center. But as the smoke builds, it fills skies and gets whisked along with other weather systems across the entire country. “Due to the fact that smoke particles are small and light, they can be transported hundreds if not a few thousand miles away from their source,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

Smoke and haze from the wildfires in the western U.S. can be seen drifting southeast across the Tri-State area in this satellite imagery. This will filter the sunshine here throughout the day today. pic.twitter.com/LfSay79IQy — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 20, 2021

The largest blaze currently burning is the Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which began on July 6 and has burned an area half the size of Rhode Island, CNN reports. Rising temperatures have allowed more fires to ignite, making destructive fires like the Bootleg increasingly common.