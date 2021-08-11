Photo: Seth Wenig/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Christine Quinn said something odd last night about the resignation of Andrew Cuomo. She is a former New York City politician, and you remember her for when she did not become mayor because we were all mad at her about how she helped Mike Bloomberg get his dreaded third term against the will of New Yorkers, but then instead of her we got Bill de Blasio and maybe we all learned something there? Didn’t we?

In a scathing interview, former Cuomo ally Christine Quinn says she feels "duped" by the governor. "This was like 'Lord of the Rings.' It was bizarre." @NY1 — Bob Hardt (@bobhardt) August 11, 2021

Now there’s a LOT of Lord of the Rings, which makes it incredibly useful — you can apply it to any life event from a bris to a funeral.

One day, the heir of Cuomo will rise from uttermost obscurity to reforge the shards of Narsil and rule the realms of men in peace, unto the Dagor Dagorath itself, when the Children of Iluvátar will join together their voices with the Ainur in the Second Music to remake Arda. — Chinigo (@MichaelChinigo) August 11, 2021

what about the Saruman angle? Gandalf did an about face pretty much immediately after he realized the former White Wizard's true allegiances, however, and was only 'duped' so long as he extended reasonable benefit of the doubt to his former ally — JO (@nitrobrujo) August 11, 2021

Hmm. While some wondered if she meant “Lord of the Dance” or Lord of the Flies, all of this is misdirection. Our apparently very nerdy editor Margaret Hartmann just came up with this: “My new theory is that she meant Game of Thrones.” Ohhh. Duh. So she meant like how we were forced to pay attention to an incredibly long Cuomo family opera about the grotesque machinations of power? Sure, definitely.

But, back to Lord of the Rings: Do you want to know more about what happens to elves when they die? Amazing news for you, here is an enormously, incredibly detailed explainer about Elvish after-life:

On the continent of Aman, the elves and the Valar founded a nation called Valinor. Valinor is Asgard, and it is Valhalla; it is Heaven, and it is, in some ways, Eden. And within Valinor is the domain of Mandos, Middle-earth’s god of the afterlife. The Halls of Mandos are a system of great caverns and underground halls lined with god-woven tapestries depicting all of history. When elves die, their spirits travel to the Halls, where they rest for a time as disembodied shades. Most of them are then returned to corporeal form and rejoin all the other elves living in Valinor.

The more you know!