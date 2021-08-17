Booster Vaccines for Almost Everyone Are Coming Soon

Welcome back. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Per multiple outlets, the Biden administration will announce this week that it recommends a booster shot for almost anyone who has been vaccinated for COVID-19, likely eight months after their initial immunization was complete. The announcement comes as the country sees a persistent surge in cases — largely among unvaccinated people, but also affecting some who are fully vaccinated — caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.

Pfizer-BioNTech is currently applying to the FDA for general booster-shot authorization, and Moderna, which provides the other two-shot vaccine, is likely to follow. Shots could be administered beginning in September. The first cohort eligible will likely be the first groups vaccinated, beginning with nursing-home residents, frontline health-care workers, and emergency workers. Third shots for immunocompromised people were already authorized last week. (Officials said that those who received Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine would likely be recommended a second shot, depending on the results of a clinical trial still pending.)

Until recently, the CDC, FDA, and U.S. officials had maintained that booster shots were not necessary (though some Americans went ahead and got them anyway). But the ability of the Delta variant to break through vaccination — even if the vaccines are still highly effective against hospitalization and death — appears to have changed that thinking. The administration has been closely monitoring data from Israel, where recent data shows waning efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine. Israel has already begun offering boosters for those over 50.

Needless to say, boosters present an enormous logistical challenge. About 38 percent of the over-18 population hasn’t received one shot of the vaccine yet. Convincing everyone who has been fully immunized that they need another shot, while simultaneously trying to change the minds of people who are dead set against being vaccinated — and for whom the existence of boosters might serve as more proof that vaccines aren’t all they’re cracked up to be — will be an uphill battle.