Cuomo’s Assistant Speaks: ‘What He Did to Me Was a Crime’

Photo: CBS News

The woman who says Andrew Cuomo groped her in his office is speaking publicly for the first time, explaining her decision to press charges against the governor.

Brittany Commisso told CBS This Morning in an interview scheduled to air Monday morning that “what he did to me was a crime, he broke the law,” according to a snippet of the interview released Sunday.

Commisso is an executive assistant who works for Cuomo in Albany, one of 11 women referenced in a report by the New York attorney general’s office alleging the governor sexually harassed women in and out of state government. In the report, “Executive Assistant #1,” as she’s named, claims that Cuomo engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment that escalated from intimate hugs to inquiring whether she “would cheat on her husband.”

The alleged harassment crescendoed on November 16 when she was sent to his official residence. Inside his office there, she says Cuomo slid his hand up her blouse and cupped her breast over her bra. She pulled away and told him, “You’re crazy.” Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegation, as well as all claims of sexual misconduct.

“I remember walking down the stairs, escorting myself out the front door, going back to my car, taking a deep breath and saying to myself, ‘Okay, everything that just happened I have to now pretend like it didn’t just happen,’” she recalled in the report.

Commisso told investigators she didn’t respond more forcefully out of fear of losing her job — or even being arrested if she had fought back. “I was going to take this to the grave,” she said.

That was until March 3, when Cuomo held a press conference where he denied claims of harassment brought by other women publicly. At her desk down the hallway from Cuomo in the Capitol, she became visibly emotional, according to the report, and confided in two other assistants who subsequently relayed her allegations to a higher-up in Cuomo’s office. Days later, Commisso’s anonymous account appeared in the Albany Times-Union, which is expected to publish its own interview with Commisso.

On Thursday following the attorney general’s report, Commisso filed a criminal complaint with the Albany sheriff’s office, which said it is investigating the allegations against Cuomo (as are four separate district attorneys’ offices in the state). When asked by CBS News why she was pressing charges, Commisso answered: “It was the right thing to do, the governor needs to be held accountable.”