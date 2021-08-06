Cuomo Assistant Who Says She Was Groped Presses Charges

Photo: Byron Smith/Getty Images

An executive assistant to Governor Andrew Cuomo is pressing charges against him after she accused him of groping her inside the Executive Mansion last year. The New York Post reports that the woman, who was referred to as “Executive Assistant #1” in the attorney general’s report investigating her claim and others, met with the Albany County sheriff’s office on Thursday and filed a criminal complaint.

According to the report, the woman said Cuomo frequently made inappropriate comments about her appearance and touched her in unwanted ways. The touching escalated during one moment inside Cuomo’s office, where she alleges the governor pulled her into a close hug, slid his hand up her blouse, and cupped her breast over her bra.

“And I remember thinking to myself who — I knew what just went on, I knew, and he knew too that was wrong. And that I in no way, shape, or form invited that, nor did I ask for it. I didn’t want it. I feel like I was being taken advantage of,” the woman told investigators hired by the attorney general’s office.

Albany County sheriff Craig Apple told the Post what could happen next. “The end result could either be it sounds substantiated and an arrest is made and it would be up to the DA to prosecute the arrest,” he said.