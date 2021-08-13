FDA Approves Third COVID Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration authorized an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose from Pfizer or Moderna for certain immunocompromised people on Thursday. The decision comes as the supercharged Delta variant fuels a resurgence in cases across the country.

People with weakened immune systems — caused by disease, organ transplants, or medical treatments — make up just about 3 percent of the U.S. population, but they represent about 44 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 breakthrough cases, according to recent data from the CDC. Indeed, recent data suggests immunocompromised patients have a diminished immune response to COVID, even after two doses of the vaccine.

“The FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease,” FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. “After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines.” The agency stressed that the latest action “does not apply to people who are not immunocompromised” and that “fully vaccinated individuals do not need an additional vaccine dose right now.” (Prior to Thursday’s FDA authorization, more than 1 million Americans have taken it upon themselves to get an unauthorized third jab of a vaccine.)

The agency’s authorization is not the final go-ahead. On Friday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel will convene; it is expected to consider extra shots for immunocompromised Americans and vote on how to roll them out.