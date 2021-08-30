U.S. Completes Withdrawal From Afghanistan: Updates

A C-17 Globemaster takes off as Taliban fighters secure the outer perimeter, alongside the American controlled side of of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Sunday. Photo: Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

On Monday, military officials announced that the last American troops had been evacuated from the airport in Kabul, marking the end of the 20-year U.S. ground occupation of Afghanistan. Below are the latest developments from the final hours of the U.S. drawdown after the two-decade war.

CENTCOM confirms all U.S. troops are out

CENTCOM Commander, General Kenneth McKenzie announced in a briefing held at the Pentagon that the final U.S. military aircraft lifted off from Hamid Karzai International Airport at 3:39 p.m. Eastern time. “I’m here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuation American citizens, third country nationals and vulnerable Afghans,” McKenzie said. Over the prior 18 days, since the Taliban shocked the world by capturing Kabul, more than 123,000 civilians were airlifted from by U.S. and coalition forces, in the largest such mission in American military history, McKenzie said.

“We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out, but I think if we stayed another 10 days, we wouldn’t have gotten everybody out who we wanted to get out,” McKenzie added, stressing that while the military mission is complete, the U.S. will still engage in diplomatic efforts to evacuate American civilians who chose to stay behind and Afghan allies still in-country. Shortly after the announcement was made, celebratory gunfire erupted in Kabul:

10 civilians reportedly killed in U.S. strike, including seven children

On Sunday, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command announced that a drone strike had successfully destroyed a cache of ISIS-K explosives intended for the Kabul airport, where 13 U.S. troops and killed at least 92 Afghans. According to a report from the New York Times, the strike also killed 10 civilians, including seven children. “At first I thought it was the Taliban,” said Samia Ahmadi, whose father and fiancé were killed in the explosion. “But the Americans themselves did it.” When asked directly about the report of civilian deaths Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that “we are not in a position to dispute it right now.”

Rockets fired at airport, shot down by U.S.

Five rockets were fired at the Kabul airport on Monday, but were intercepted by the U.S. military’s C-RAM defense system. Reuters reports that ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the rockets. One rocket reportedly hit a building in Kabul, but no casualties were reported, according to CNN.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Monday that the “threat stream” from would-be attackers “is still real. It’s still active, and, in many cases, it’s still specific.”

1,200 people airlifted since Sunday, “core” U.S. diplomatic staff are out

According to the White House, 1,200 people were evacuated from Kabul within the 24-hour period ending at 3 a.m. Eastern Time, on Monday, via 26 U.S. military flights and two coalition flights. That makes 116,700 people evacuated from the country since August 14.

“Core” U.S. diplomatic staff also left the country by Monday morning, U.S. officials told Reuters.

This post has and will be updated.