Haiti Rocked by 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake, Hundreds Dead

A damaged building in Les Cayes, Haiti, following Saturday’s powerful earthquake. Photo: Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hundreds of people are dead after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday morning, collapsing buildings and causing heavy damage in the western region of the country’s southern peninsula. As of Saturday afternoon, at least 227 people had been reported dead, according to the country’s civil-protection agency, along with countless more injured. Rescue efforts continued into Saturday evening.

The quake epicenter was near the town of Petit-Trou-de-Nippes, along the same fault line as the devastating 2010 7.0-magnitude quake that killed somewhere between 220,000 and 300,000 people, and from which the country still hasn’t finished recovering. The 2010 quake leveled much of the country’s heavily populated capital, Port-au-Prince, which was about 30 miles east of the epicenter.

The epicenter (blue) of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti on Saturday morning. The orange dots are recorded aftershocks ranging from 4.1 to 5.2-magnitude. Illustration: Screencap/USGS

Haitian prime minister Ariel Henry said on Saturday that some towns had been almost completely destroyed by the quake, and that hospitals in the port city of Les Cayes had been overwhelmed with injured. The town of Jeremie was also reportedly hard hit.

Saturday’s quake, just under 80 miles west of Port-au-Prince, struck in a less densely populated part of the country, though CNN still estimates that some 2.5 million people likely live within 50 miles of the epicenter (compared with 6.5 million in the same radius of the 2010 epicenter).

Prime Minister Henry declared a monthlong nationwide state of emergency in response to the disaster. U.S. president Joe Biden, in a statement on Saturday, offered his condolences, vowed that the U.S. “will be there in the aftermath of this tragedy,” and named USAID administrator Samantha Power to coordinate the U.S. response.

Numerous aftershocks have been felt in Haiti since the initial quake, registering as high as 5.2 on the Richter scale.

The disaster comes at an especially precarious time for Haiti. On top of the pandemic, the impoverished country of 11 million people is already in a state of political chaos following the assassination of its president last month, and still hasn’t recovered from the 2010 earthquake. The country is also now forecast to be in the path of Tropical Storm Grace this coming week.