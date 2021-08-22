Tropical Storm Henri Brings Deluge of Rain to Northeast

Satellite image of Henri nearing landfall in southeast New England on Sunday afternoon. Photo: NOAA/GOES-East

Tropical Storm Henri made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island, around 12:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon, bringing nearly 60 mph sustained winds, a dangerous storm surge, and what continues to be wave upon wave of torrential rainfall to the region. Henri was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday morning, and has begun to slow down while turning north-northwest. More than 100,000 people are expected to lose power in southeast New England due to the storm, though it appears that flooding from rainfall is likely to be the most damaging and dangerous impact of the storm. Rhode Island, Connecticut, and much of New York State are currently under states of emergency.

Rounds of rain will rotate through the region into tomorrow as #Henri slows to a halt just to our north.



Flash flooding is already occurring in parts of the area with an additional several inches possible when all is said and done.



Stay safe and turn around, don't drown! pic.twitter.com/Ybw7mjuKMN — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 22, 2021

Below are news updates as the drenching Henri pushes through.

Part of I-91 briefly closed in central Connecticut due to flooding

Interstate 91 northbound just south of Hartford was closed for more than an hour on Sunday afternoon after part of the highway flooded amid the rainfall.

#CTtraffic I-91 North is shut down between Exits 25-26 due to flooding. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 25 onto Route 3. @CTDOTOfficial is working diligently to rectify the flooding. We are working to reopen the highway as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/pmdu1Kebbd — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 22, 2021

X marks the unlucky spot

Westerly, RI has taken a double-whammy this year.



Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall on July 9 at 12:15p.



Tropical Storm Henri made landfall on August 22 at 12:15p. pic.twitter.com/L0VHwnwInh — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) August 22, 2021

Flash-flood watches and warnings are in effect through Monday night across region

The New York City area is forecast to receive another three to five inches of rain on Sunday, and remains under flash-flood watch through Monday evening — as does much of the Northeast. Over 35 million people were under a flood watch as of Sunday morning.

Several states have a Flash Flood Watch which will remain in effect through Monday evening. We're expecting 4-8" of rain with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 18". Please do not drive through flooded roadways! @accuweather @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/bsK3w4SJvo — Michelle Rotella (@MRotellaWx) August 22, 2021

Six inches or more of rain have already fallen in parts of New Jersey

[9:12 AM] Torrential rain across portions of the region, mostly focused in central NJ. 4-8 inches of rain has been reported in several counties, with Middlesex and Mercer counties particularly hard hit with some evacuations occurring. DO NOT drive through flooded roadways! #njwx pic.twitter.com/fX5CrvHmXD — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 22, 2021

Flash floods inundated Middlesex County overnight Saturday, forcing the closure of multiple roads and the flooding of homes and businesses in Cranbury and Milltown. There was also flooding in Newark and Hoboken.

Another one to six inches of rain was expected in the state on Sunday.

A one-hour rainfall record in New York City

Henri’s outer bands dumped a lot of water on New York City on Saturday night. The National Weather Service reports that the 4.45 inches of rain that fell in Central Park on Saturday was the most daily rainfall recorded in the city since 2014. 1.94 inches of that rain fell between 10 and 11 p.m. — the most rainfall ever recorded in a single hour there. There was also significant flash flooding in several parts of the city:

Flooding last night in Brooklyn at 4th Ave and Carroll St.

Credit: samanthabrowntravels https://t.co/eLmvtI2v7F pic.twitter.com/w2uVdSpXmP — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) August 22, 2021

Lakes of the Lower East Side pic.twitter.com/gbKDw2foWA — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) August 22, 2021

Floodings at Lee Ave & Middleton St are getting worse by the minute. pic.twitter.com/qc1APTVjpL — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) August 22, 2021

NYC Flooding: Stairs turn into an outdoor waterfall in Brooklyn. 🌧⬇️ #Henri pic.twitter.com/v3Rirkjff1 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) August 22, 2021

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency on Saturday afternoon ahead of the storm, and on Saturday night, the city’s much-heralded We Love NYC homecoming concert on Central Park’s Great Lawn was forced to end early thanks to the threat of lightning from the first band of thunderstorms preceding Henri. (Barry Manilow kept performing amid the announcement, and the Killers later performed a FaceTimed acoustic set on CNN from backstage.)

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio tells the crowd to leave in front of a “safety message” warning after the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert was canceled due to storms from Hurricane Henri, on the Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday night. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Governor Andrew Cuomo (who remains in power until Kathy Hochul is sworn in on Monday night) also announced Saturday that more than a dozen counties were under states of emergency due to Henri.

#Henri Update: Strong wind gusts and heavy rain continue this morning & afternoon in many parts of the State.



Several more inches of rainfall are expected.



Continue to watch out for flooding & monitor your local forecast. — Kathy Hochul (@ltgovhochulny) August 22, 2021

This post has been updated.