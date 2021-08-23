State’s First Female Governor to Be Sworn Into Office in Dead of Night

Photo: Jeenah Moon/AP/Shutterstock

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will make history on Tuesday when she’s sworn in as New York’s first female governor, but most of the state won’t be awake to witness it. That’s because Andrew Cuomo will officially leave office at 11:59 p.m., with Hochul being sworn into office in a private ceremony held after midnight, according to the AP.

The late-night ascension seems to be another quirk of Cuomo’s decision to remain in office for two weeks, after announcing his resignation in the wake of the state attorney general’s investigation, which found he sexually harassed 11 women, in and out of state government. (Cuomo denies any wrongdoing.)

In her first press conference after Cuomo’s announcement, Hochul said the 14-day delay to the beginning of her term was “not what I asked for,” but that she was looking forward to the “smooth transition” that he promised.

However, in the waning days of his decade-long tenure as governor, Cuomo seemed determined to soak up the last few hours of limelight. As Hurricane Henri barreled toward Long Island, he took the lead at a storm briefing the day before, providing updates and warning residents about potential flooding.

When asked why he was heading up storm preparation instead of Hochul, who would be be left to deal with the aftermath and cleanup from the storm in her first days succeeding him, Cuomo offered a blunt answer.

“I am governor today, and I am in charge,” he said.

Hochul was still not in attendance at a subsequent storm briefing on Sunday. Cuomo insisted that his team was keeping her informed on Henri which, by that point, had been downgraded to a tropical storm.

“The lieutenant governor has been briefed on all of this and we’re in constant communication,” he said.

He also confirmed that he would still be leaving the governor’s office on the same day he planned.

“Yes, my final day is tomorrow – Tuesday morning,” Cuomo said.