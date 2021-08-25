New York’s soon-to-be new lieutenant governor. Photo: Alex Kent/Shutterstock

Governor Kathy Hochul will name State Senator Brian Benjamin as her lieutenant governor, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday morning. Hochul had teased the announcement to the New York Times on Tuesday, during her first interview after being sworn in that morning, telling the paper to “Stay tuned.” She had made it clear that she would select someone from New York City, to balance out her Western New York roots.

Since 2017, Benjamin has represented the state’s 30th District, which includes Harlem and parts of the Upper West Side. He is currently the chair of the State Senate’s Budget and Revenue Committee. Prior to his time in politics, Benjamin worked in investment banking at Morgan Stanley for three years.

Most recently, Benjamin made a run for city comptroller, landing endorsements from prominent figures like former congressman Charles Rangel and former governor David Paterson. Benjamin ultimately came in fourth, losing the Democratic nomination to Brad Lander.

The City reports that Hochul and Benjamin are scheduled to hold an event in Harlem on Thursday, presumably to celebrate Hochul’s announcement. Benjamin will be New York’s second Black lieutenant governor; Paterson was the first to serve in the role.