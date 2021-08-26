A victim being treated after the attacks. Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

Two large explosions ripped through crowds outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday, killing several U.S. marines and dozens of Afghans. Reports vary on the number of dead and wounded. Two U.S. officials told the AP that 11 U.S. marines and a medic had been killed; the Wall Street Journal reports that at least 60 Afghans are dead. Officials said that at least one of the blasts appeared to be the work of a suicide bomber. President Biden postponed a meeting with Israel’s prime minister to monitor the situation.

One of the explosions took place at Abbey Gate, a main entrance to the airport, and the other at the Baron Hotel nearby. There were reportedly sounds of gunfire in the aftermath of the attack. At least 60 people have been transferred to a nearby hospital.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the blasts, U.S. intelligence officials had warned in recent days of imminent violence from ISIS, a sworn enemy of the Taliban.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said, “We strongly condemn this gruesome incident and will take every step to bring the culprits to justice.”

“I saw a baby girl and I looked at her and I picked her up,” an Afghan interpreter who witnessed the blast described to CBS News. “I took her to the hospital, but she died on my hands. What’s going on right now is heartbreaking. This whole country is falling apart.”

As thousands of Afghans have amassed at the airport in an effort to flee the country since the Taliban takeover earlier this month, the U.S. and U.K. recently warned that an attack could be imminent, while Belgium suspected it would take the form of a suicide bomber.

The U.S. military deaths are the first in the country since early 2020, when then President Trump negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban. Around 1,500 Americans still remain in Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday — days before Biden’s deadline for all U.S. forces to withdraw from the country. The U.S. has now evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 95,700 people since August 14.

