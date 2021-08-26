Explosion Outside Kabul Airport Injures Several U.S. Troops

Medical and hospital staff bring an injured man for treatment after two blasts outside the airport in Kabul. Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

A large explosion ripped through crowds outside the Kabul airport on Thursday, with reports of gunfire following the blast. An indeterminate number of U.S. troops were injured, and there are reportedly injuries among Afghans. The Taliban claim that 13 people were killed, including children, though there has not been confirmation of that number. Three U.S. service members were among those hurt, reports Reuters. At least one of the U.S. personnel was seriously hurt, an official said.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the blast had resulted in an unknown number of casualties and that there had been a second explosion. At least 60 wounded from the twin attacks have been transferred to a nearby hospital.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Other officials added that it appeared to be the work of a suicide bomber. President Biden has been briefed on the explosion, reports CNN.

The blast comes after the U.S. and other western nations admitted there is a “very real risk” of an ISIS attack as thousands of Afghans have been gathered at the airport for days in an effort to flee the country since the Taliban takeover earlier this month. The U.K. recently warned that an attack could be imminent, while Belgium suspected it would take the form of a suicide bomber.

Around 1,500 Americans still remain in Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday — days before Biden’s deadline for all U.S. forces to withdraw from the country. The U.S. has now evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 95,700 people since August 14.