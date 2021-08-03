Cuomo Accused of Shocking Sexual Harassment in Bombshell Report

Photo: SPENCER PLATT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

This is a developing story.

Governor Andrew Cuomo engaged in widespread, shocking sexual harassment of women in his office, according to a bombshell report from New York attorney general Letitia James’s office, released on Tuesday. The report details sickening new allegations against Cuomo, including running his hands down the body of a state trooper tasked with protecting him.

“The independent investigation found that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed many women, many of whom were young women, by engaging in unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and by making inappropriate comments,” James said in a surprise Tuesday press conference flanked by lead investigators Joon Kim and Anne Clark.

Cuomo is accused of preying on 11 women, including nine who worked in state government, violating federal and state civil laws against workplace harassment, James said.

The investigation interviewed 179 witnesses and reviewed more than 74,000 pieces of evidence, culminating in a 168-page report that describes, in excruciating detail, how the governor allegedly sexually harassed the women in his employ. Cuomo regularly touched the women who worked for him and around him without their consent, the report found: He kissed them on the cheeks and on the lips, and hugged them too close. In one instance, he made an assistant wear a skirt and heels and bend over in front of him to look at car parts on eBay.

This was “conduct that is not just old-fashioned, affectionate behavior as he and some of his staff members would have it, but unlawful sex-based harassment,” Clark said.

While the attorney general’s office said it would not refer Cuomo for criminal prosecution, Clark said the decision to press charges against Cuomo rests with local authorities in Albany — an apparent reference to a description of sexual assault in the report where Cuomo is accused of groping a female aide’s breasts.

The investigation contains previously known allegations by women who already stepped forward, as well as at least one disturbing new allegation from a woman on Cuomo’s security detail.

In 2017, according to the report, Cuomo met a female state trooper at the RFK Bridge and asked a member of his protective detail to have the woman hired onto the team. After the trooper was assigned to Cuomo, he repeatedly harassed her, according to Clark: “In an elevator while standing behind the trooper, he ran his finger from her neck down her spine and said, ‘Hey, you.’ Another time, she was standing holding the door open for the governor. As he passed, he took his open hand and ran it across her stomach from her belly button to the hip where she keeps her gun. She told us that she felt completely violated to have the governor touch her, as she put it, ‘between her chest and her privates.’”

The report also provides an extremely rare insight into the world and internal communications of Cuomo’s fiercely loyal and tight-knit inner circle. The aides are accused of retaliating against one female employee for coming forward — part of a “culture of fear” that permeated the Executive Mansion. “It was a culture where you could not say no to the governor,” Kim said. “And if you upset him or his senior staff, you will be written off, cast aside, or worse.”

Minutes after James finished her press conference, the Democratic leaders in the statehouse said Cuomo was not fit to hold office, with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins calling on him to resign immediately. An impeachment inquiry is already under way in the assembly.

James declined to answer whether Cuomo should resign.