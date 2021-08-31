Prosectors Say Matt Gaetz’s Father Was an Extortion Victim After All

Photo: SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, a fraud convict named Stephen Alford was indicted by federal prosecutors in Florida on charges of wire fraud and destruction of property subject to a seizure warrant — charges related to an apparent plot to extort $25 million from Matt Gaetz’s father, Don Gaetz, in exchange for securing a presidential pardon for the representative facing an investigation for allegedly sex-trafficking a teenager.

The indictment appears to confirm a wild twist in the legal troubles of the attention-seeking Republican representing the Florida panhandle. When reports first emerged in March of the federal inquiry determining whether or not Gaetz transported a minor across state lines for sex, he appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to deny the accusations and explain the situation. In a segment which Carlson called “one of the strangest interviews I’ve ever conducted,” Gaetz said that the Fox News host had actually met a woman involved. “You and I went to dinner about two years ago,” he said, to Carlson’s dismay. “Your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine. You’ll remember her.” (Gaetz also mentioned offhand that Carlson had previously been “falsely accused of a terrible sex act,” without mentioning that the allegation was baseless.)

In the TV hit from PR hell, Gaetz added that his family was wrapped up in an extortion attempt “involving a former Justice Department official.” He explained that on March 16, his father, got a text demanding $25 million in exchange for “making horrible sex trafficking allegations against me go away.” His father then went “to the local FBI,” where agents asked him to wear a wire. Gaetz then demanded that the FBI and DOJ release the tapes his father recorded of the extortion plot — audio that would “prove my innocence.”

The indictment announced on Tuesday at least confirms the extortion claims: Alford told Don Gaetz he could “guarantee” that his son would receive a pardon for an act of alleged sex trafficking if his father paid $25 million to fund a long-shot scheme to rescue Robert Levinson, an ex-FBI agent who disappeared in Iran in 2007 and is presumed dead. Alford, who has been convicted of federal fraud charges and faced a state fraud case in 2015, eventually lowered the sum to $15.5 million; he appeared in federal court on Tuesday, and is now in the custody of U.S. Marshals. Gaetz’s father, Don, is the former Florida Senate president and founded a company that was at one point the largest end-of-life healthcare provider in the country. (That company, VITAS Healthcare, also faced a fraud lawsuit, in which Don Gaetz denied any wrongdoing.)

Though federal prosecutors confirmed Gaetz’s extortion claims, he still remains under federal investigation for the alleged act of sex trafficking, which would have occurred while he was in Congress.