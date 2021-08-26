Time’s Up Team Told to ‘Stand Down’ on Backing Cuomo Accuser

Tina Tchen. Photo: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tina Tchen, the CEO of Time’s Up, reportedly told other top staffers of the organization to “stand down” and not release a statement in support of a woman accusing Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, after consulting with a member of his team.

The Washington Post reported that the group, whose mission is to advocate on the behalf of sexual-harassment victims, was deeply involved in the governor’s strategy on how to respond to allegations of harassment from Lindsey Boylan, a former aide.

In December 2020, Boylan first acknowledged her claim against Cuomo in a series of tweets. “Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched,” she said in one.

When asked about the accusation the following day, Cuomo denied it.

“Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has. But it’s just not true,” he said.

The Post reports that Melissa DeRosa, a top Cuomo aide, spoke to Roberta Kaplan, the chairwoman of Time’s Up, about how Cuomo would respond and that Kaplan “shared the statement with Tchen.” Kaplan recently resigned from the organization following revelations from the state attorney general’s report that she read a draft of a letter meant to discredit Boylan.

Members of Time’s Up discussed how the organization should respond to Boylan’s claim in a text message chain, with many supporting the release of a statement. The group was also being prompted for a response by a Fox News reporter who was writing an article about how “feminist groups” were responding to the accusations against Cuomo.

Tchen was against the idea, those familiar with the messages told the Post. She also had a member reach out to Cuomo’s team in order to find out if the governor would “task Melissa with looking at their workplace culture.”

According to the report, DeRosa was against looking at the culture of the governor’s office, and Kaplan herself didn’t think DeRosa should head up such a review.

“Robbie is talking directly to Melissa now. Let’s stand down other efforts for now,” Tchen said in the text chain, Robbie referring to Kaplan.

Tchen expressed regret in a statement to the Post, saying that the group has a policy of “not commenting on self-reported statements,” though they considered breaking from that in light of Fox News asking for comment.

“We also suggested that the Governor’s office respond by doing a review of their workplace culture. Ultimately, we decided not to comment given our policy, but in so doing did not intend to silence Ms. Boylan or any survivor. I deeply regret that survivors, who have already endured a great deal, feel let down and betrayed. That was not my intention,” Tchen said.