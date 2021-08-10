Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspended by Twitter After ‘Fourth Strike’

Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Twitter suspended Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following her tweeting that vaccines are “failing,” in a violation of the platform’s rules against misinformation, the company said Tuesday.

On Monday, the Georgia Republican tweeted that the Food and Drug Administration “should not approve the COVID vaccines,” because she said vaccines and masks “do not reduce the spread of the virus.” (For the record, proper masking does and vaccines do, though less than we thought with the Delta variant.) The tweet was labeled as “misleading” and a link was added to allow Twitter users to “learn what health officials say about preventative measures.”

The FDA should not approve the covid vaccines.



There are too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people.



These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks.



Vaccine mandates & passports violate individual freedoms. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 10, 2021

Last month, the social network instituted a “five strikes” policy — does it know how many strikes there are in baseball? — and she’s on strike four after previously being banned for 12 hours for tweets saying that the coronavirus wasn’t dangerous for people under the age of 65 who are not obese and that vaccines should not be required.