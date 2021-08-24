Photo: Sgt Samuel Ruiz/AP/Shutterstock

Amid persistent bipartisan and international condemnation of Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, the administration is seeing more success in evacuating Americans and U.S. allies from Kabul, rapidly accelerating the pace of airlifts.

White House officials said that between a 24-hour period from Sunday to Monday, 28 military flights left Hamid Karzai International Airport carrying 10,4000 people, and that another 6,600 were evacuated later on Monday. Overall, the White House says the U.S. military has evacuated 58,700 people since August 14.

According to a leaked State Department cable, around 26,000 had been evacuated as of midday on Monday, though that number may encompass fewer days than the White House figure. The 26,000 leaned heavily toward Afghans who played a role in the two-decades-long American occupation of the country.

NEW: Leaked State cable with evacuation numbers (as of Aug 23 at 1500 ET):



Total manifested since midnight Kabul AUG 23: 483 AMCITS, 6,425 Afghans natls, 8 3rd country/unknown. Total = 6,916



Total manifested since op began: 4,407 AMCITS, 21,533 Afghans, 642 TCNs. Total = 26,582 — Alex Ward (@alexbward) August 24, 2021

As of last week, there are as many as 15,000 American citizens left in the country, many of them contractors.

No Americans have been reported wounded or killed since the Taliban swept into Kabul. Still, scenes of chaos and violence are still commonplace at the airport. One Afghan soldier was killed on Monday by an unknown sniper; seven Afghans were killed on Saturday, including the 2-year-old daughter of an interpreter. Desperate Afghans continue to flock there, with many turned away.

As European allies press the Americans to extend its withdrawal deadline past August 31 in order to get all its allies out, the Biden administration seems to be getting more serious about the possibility. On Tuesday, CIA Director William Burns met behind closed doors with Taliban representatives in an effort to prolong the American presence there.

But the Taliban has said the idea is a nonstarter. They reiterated that stance on Tuesday, and a spokesman for the group said it would no longer allow Afghans to come to the airport.