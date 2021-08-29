U.S. Strikes Suspected Suicide Bombers in Kabul

Smoke rises after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 29. Photo: Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A U.S. drone strike targeted a car carrying suspected ISIS-K suicide bombers in Kabul on Sunday, less than a day after President Biden announced that the Pentagon had warned him that another attack on U.S. forces at the city’s airport was likely within 24 to 36 hours. A spokesman for U.S. Central Command said in a statement that “significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material.” The New York Times reports that the military is not sure if there were any civilian casualties from the strike.

It was the second drone strike on suspected ISIS-K militants since Thursday’s devastating suicide attack by the militant group outside Kabul’s airport, which killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 170 Afghan civilians. On Friday, the U.S. conducted a drone strike near Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, killing two ISIS-K militants including a “planner” for the group, according to the Pentagon. President Biden had vowed to retaliate against ISIS-K, the Afghanistan affiliate of ISIS, following Thursday’s attack at the airport.

Around the same time as Biden’s warning on Saturday, American citizens were told to stay away from the airport because of the active threat.

The U.S. evacuation effort from Kabul continued to wind down on Sunday, ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for finishing the withdrawal. As of Sunday, about 300 American citizens still remained in the country, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The U.S. has evacuated 113,500 people since August 14, including several thousand American citizens, while hundreds of thousands of Afghan civilians are estimated to still be attempting to escape the country following the Taliban’s takeover. Few Afghans have been able enter the mostly locked-down airport since Thursday’s bombing; 1,400 people inside the airport were still waiting to be evacuated as of Saturday.