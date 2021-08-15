Afghan Government Collapses: Updates

A U.S. military helicopter is pictured flying above the U.S. embassy in Kabul on Sunday, August 15. Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

After nearly 20 years, the U.S. presence in Afghanistan is about to come to an end. Taliban fighters have entered Kabul after taking control of every major city in the country in less than ten days, the Afghan president has fled the country — signaling the collapse of the U.S.-supported government — and the U.S. embassy and other personnel are quickly being evacuated under the watch of thousands of U.S. troops. Below are updates on this unfolding situation as it develops.

Afghan president flees, government collapses

President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country to Tajikistan, a senior Afghan official told Reuters. Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah has also announced Ghani’s departure. In the meantime, Taliban leaders are reportedly ready to announce that they have taken control of the entire country from the presidential palace.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban official says they will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of #Afghanistan from the presidential palace in #Kabul. — Matt Lee (@APDiploWriter) August 15, 2021

Earlier, a Taliban spokesperson had said that the group’s fighters had fully entered the city in order to secure it against looting as the Afghan security forces abandoned their positions.

The scene at Kabul’s international airport

This video appears to show U.S. Afghan allies being loaded onto a Boeing C-17 to be evacuated on Sunday night:

Scene of the evacuation from Hamid Karzai International Airport a little more than half an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/MYqBO8QG3Y — Evan Hill (@evanhill) August 15, 2021

Reuters reports that NATO officials have shut down commercial air traffic from Kabul’s airport, permitting only military planes to operate there.

From the New York Times report about the ongoing evacuation:

A frenzied evacuation of U.S. diplomats and civilians kicked into high gear, while Afghans made a mad dash to banks, their homes and the airport. Crowds of people ran down the streets as the sound of gunfire echoed in downtown Kabul. …

The runway of the airport was filled with a constellation of uniforms from different nations. They joined contractors, diplomats and civilians all trying to catch a flight out of the city. Those who were eligible to fly were given special bracelets, denoting their status as noncombatants. On the civilian side of the airport, a long line of people waited outside the check-in gate, unsure if the flights they had booked out of the country would arrive.

For millions of Afghans, including tens of thousands who assisted the U.S. efforts in the country for years, there were no bracelets.

Earlier, a U.S. Embassy security alert went out warning: “There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place.”

Taliban fighters have entered Kabul, but group is reportedly awaiting “peaceful transfer” of city

The Associated Press reports that Taliban fighters have entered three districts of the capital, according to Afghan officials. The militant group told Al Jazeera that has instructed its fighters to remain outside the city and to avoid violence while “awaiting a peaceful transfer of Kabul city” — which it apparently expects to be an unconditional surrender.

There have been no reports of fighting in the city, as of yet. After encircling the city, the Taliban released a statement claiming residents had nothing to fear from them.

U.S. Embassy evacuated

Within hours of the Taliban’s capture of the nearby city of Jalalabad, numerous flights of Boeing CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters began shuttling people away from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, in addition to departures of armored diplomatic SUVs. The Associated Press reports that smoke could be seen rising from the roof of the embassy building, as U.S. staff burned sensitive documents. Other nearby embassies were reportedly doing the same.

And so it goes. The end. pic.twitter.com/PaoTLei8S9 — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) August 15, 2021

According to the New York Times, a core group of U.S. diplomats who had been planning on remaining in the country no matter what has been transferred to a facility at the city’s international airport — though it’s not clear how long they intend to remain there.

NEW: US AMBASSADOR HAS LEFT THE EMBASSY IN #KABUL. He and the flag are at the airport, per @CBSNews. — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) August 15, 2021

Negotiations between Afghan and Taliban officials underway

Afghan interior minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal announced in a recorded video on Sunday that there will be a “peaceful transfer of power” to a transition government, and Afghan officials are still reportedly attempting to negotiate the terms of that transition. Al Jazeera reports the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has not fled the country, at least yet, as had been rumored.

Bagram airbase surrenders

The longtime epicenter of the U.S. war effort, until American forces abandoned the base early last month, is reportedly now in Taliban hands — and the group has released the 5,000 prisoners who were being housed there.

Taliban claim they’ve taken Bagram airbase and freed their prisoners, “evacuating them to a safe place.” I was told previously there were more than 5k taliban prisoners inside, including senior leaders. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 15, 2021

This post has and will be updated.