Amtrak Train Derails in Montana, Killing at Least 3

Photo: Megan Vandervest/Twitter Amtrak Empire Builder 7/27 after it derailed in Montana on September 26.

An Amtrak passenger train derailed in a remote part of northern Montana on Saturday afternoon, killing at least three people and injuring more than 50 others. The cause of the derailment, which happened around 4 p.m. near the town of Joplin, is not yet clear.

Amtrak said in a statement that 146 passengers and 16 crew members were aboard Empire Builder 7/27, which consisted of two locomotives and ten cars, and was traveling from Chicago to Seattle. Seven cars derailed, including at least two cars which fell over on their side after leaving the tracks, according to images of the aftermath shared on social media.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s office said in a statement that three people were killed. As of Saturday night, it wasn’t clear if the death toll was expected to rise. It also wasn’t clear precisely how many people were injured in the derailment, or the extent of their injuries.

Sounds like there is an Amtrak derailment along the Hi-Line. Photo courtesy of Beth V. We will release more information as we get it. pic.twitter.com/Iy6Qy0i660 — Ryan Dennis (@RyanDennisWX) September 25, 2021

More photos from Empire Builder derailment. pic.twitter.com/i2QgZkdGWn — Jacob Cordeiro🌹 (@jacob_cordeiro) September 26, 2021

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate what happened. The last Amtrak train derailment was in Washington State in late 2017, when a Cascades train derailed after traveling a hazardous curve at excessive speed, killing three people and injuring 65.