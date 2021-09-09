Another Big Storm Takes Aim at the New York City Area

Trucks abandoned on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx the day after Ida hit New York. Photo: Getty Images

One week after the remnants of Hurricane Ida surprised New York and New Jersey officials and killed at least 45 people in the metro area, another large storm is expected to hit early on Thursday morning. Forecasts state that a cold front moving in will cause thunderstorms and strong winds, while some areas are expected to get as much as 1.25 inches of rain. Although that is substantially less than the record 3.15 inches that fell in Central Park in a single hour last week, the already-saturated ground makes flash flooding more likely. Below are updates on the latest rain to hit the city.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of New York and New Jersey

After flash flooding last week caused the majority of the deaths in the region, the National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood watch for much of New Jersey outside of New York City and Philadelphia as well as for several counties in New York State. Ida resulted in the first-ever flash-flood emergency to be issued in the city.

NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of Eastern PA, Northern NJ and Southeast NY until 4:00am on Thursday. Periods of heavy rain tonight could lead to flooding, especially with saturated conditions from last weeks rainfall. pic.twitter.com/yBi5kiEAMX — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) September 8, 2021

It won't take much rain to cause flooding tonight. Stay weather aware and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/fM3PQaKvaX — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) September 8, 2021

The NYC Emergency Management Department also warned New Yorkers of the storm and its potential for “localized minor-to-moderate urban flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.” Last week, flash floods resulted in at least 11 deaths in the city when basement apartments became inundated with water. “Obviously, we’re concerned that [with] folks who were hit that any new water could be a problem, and we’re also concerned that we could see more than is projected. So we want people to hear immediately there is rain coming,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, “so homeowners and businesses can take precautions.” New Jersey governor Phil Murphy also cautioned residents to “take every precaution given that the ground in many places remains saturated.” New York Governor Kathy Hochul also urged “New Yorkers to prepare for any inclement weather that may head our way and monitor local forecasts.” By around 12:45 a.m., four inches of rain had already dropped in Warren County in New Jersey.

Ida’s damage is still being calculated in New Orleans and the Northeast

On Wednesday, 11 new deaths were recorded in New Orleans, raising the toll in Louisiana to 26. Nine of the new deaths involved victims between 64 and 79 years old, who experienced “excessive heat during an extended power outage,” according to the city’s health department. Also on Wednesday, New Orleans lifted its 8 p.m. curfew, ten days after the hurricane made landfall. In the Northeast, estimates are now suggesting that the total damages could amount to $24 billion.