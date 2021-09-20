Photo: AFP via Getty Images

After images were published on Monday appearing to show a Border Patrol agent on horseback using a cord of rope as a whip to chase down Haitian migrants crossing over the Mexican border into Texas, the Department of Homeland Security announced an investigation into the incident.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility opened an inquiry to “define the appropriate disciplinary actions to be taken.” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas added that Office of Professional Responsibility officials will be stationed outside Del Rio, where the incident took place, on a “full-time” basis “to ensure that the responsibilities of DHS personnel are executed consistent with applicable policies and training and the department’s values,” according to a spokesperson.

The photos caused widespread outrage on Monday, including a condemnation from White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who described them as “horrific,” adding that she couldn’t “imagine what the scenario is where that would be appropriate.” According to the El Paso Times, the incident took place on the banks of the Rio Grande near the border town of Del Rio, as agents on horseback tried to deter Haitian migrants from crossing into the United States. “Let’s go!” a mounted agent yelled. “Get out now! Back to Mexico!” The agent then swung the rope at the migrants, as one man fell and others tried to shield themselves.

The apparent whipping comes as more than 14,500 Haitians are camped under a bridge in Del Rio as they wait to be processed by Border Patrol; on Monday it was 104 degrees in the town. In response to the increase in undocumented migrants from Haiti — impacted this summer by the assassination of Jovenel Moïse and an earthquake that killed over 2,000 — U.S. officials have begun a mass deportation of Haitians and have sent over 600 Border Patrol agents to the area. This weekend, around 3,300 people were removed from the make-shift camp in Del Rio and sent to detention centers or placed on flights back to the island nation. The Biden administration has used a Trump-era Centers for Disease Control policy called Title 42 to justify the deportation of migrants without allowing them to file asylum claims.