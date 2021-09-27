Congress Takes On the Week From Hell: Updates

Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

This week will be the most consequential on Capitol Hill in a generation. An intra-Democrat rivalry has meant that Joe Biden’s entire economic agenda is in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Congress must pass also a new funding bill by Thursday night to avoid a government shutdown. And looming just over the horizon, the U.S. government may be forced to default on its debts in a few weeks unless lawmakers can agree to raise the so-called debt ceiling.

The result is a potential legislative train wreck. An increasingly dysfunctional and polarized legislative branch needs to take urgent action just to ensure the federal government can do the bare minimum. And that’s the easy part.

The tough part is Democrat leaders uniting a fractured caucus with almost no margin of error. They are trying to reach an agreement to pass two bills: A bipartisan infrastructure agreement and Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act. If passed, the bill would represent one of the most consequential legislative accomplishments since LBJ’s Great Society. If it fails, it would represent a humiliating defeat for Biden and a potentially insurmountable setback for his administration.

Here’s the latest:

The schedule

Monday: The House Democratic caucus has a 5:30 p.m. meeting to discuss the treacherous path moving forward. Plots will be outlined, feelings will be explored and maybe even something consequential might happen.

At the same time, the Senate will hold a vote to keep the government open as well to prevent it from defaulting on its debts. It is expected to fail due to Republican opposition.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together… mass hysteria.

Thursday: The federal government will shut down at midnight unless Congress passes a continuing resolution to keep the government funded. It is also the day Pelosi has promised to hold a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill as part of a deal she reached with a group of moderates in August.