Trump Donor Accuses Corey Lewandowski of Unwanted Sexual Advances

Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto/Shutt/Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto/Shutt

A top Trump donor accused Corey Lewandowski, the longtime political aide to the former president Trump, of making unwanted sexual advances toward her at a Las Vegas charity event last weekend.

Trashelle Odom, the wife of top Idaho businessman John Odom, told Politico that Lewandowski repeatedly touched her leg and buttocks, spoke in sexually graphic terms, and “stalked” her. The incident allegedly occurred Sunday during an event for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation, which works to combat substance abuse. Four people who attended the event corroborated Odom’s account, Politico reports.

“He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful,” Odom said. Along with being concerned with her physical safety, she added that “I was also fearful that Corey has the power to destroy and ruin everything my husband and I have been working on in our business, personal, and charitable endeavors.”

Lewandowski, who served as Trump’s first campaign manager in 2016, has been fundraising for Trump’s Make America Great Again Action super-PAC and remains in the former president’s orbit, according to the report.

In 2016, he was arrested and charged with battery after grabbing a Breitbart reporter who was trying to ask Trump a question. The charge was later dropped. In 2017, pro-Trump singer Joy Villa accused Lewandowski of unwanted touching.

“Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response,” David Chesnoff, Lewandowski’s attorney, told Politico in response to the recent allegations.