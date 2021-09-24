Eric Adams Spent His Summer Vacation in Monaco, Like James Bond

His name is Adams. Eric Adams.
It turns out the Democratic mayoral nominee spent his secretive summer vacation in Monaco, Politico reports, taking a page from James Bond and visiting the iconic Monte Carlo Casino of 007 fame and riding on a yacht. (An aide said he did not gamble at the casino or stay on the vessel.) After weeks of speculation about his whereabouts, Politico cracked the case, reporting that he paid for the entirety of the four-day vacation himself. A spokesperson for Adams took umbrage at the report, which said Adams was “living the high life” on the French Riviera. “The man should be able to go on a short vacation after a long campaign and enjoy a nice hotel without being anonymously attacked because he spent his adult life fighting for racial and economic justice,” Evan Thies said.