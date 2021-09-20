Ex-Attorney on House Arrest Might Blow Up Texas Abortion Law

The standoff over this blatantly unconstitutional law may soon end. Photo: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

The men who designed Texas’s recently implemented ban on most abortions were devilishly smart to come up with a vigilante enforcement scheme that relies on people suing abortion providers, which made judicial review of the law difficult enough for the Supreme Court to turn down a chance to note its blatantly unconstitutional character. And so for a couple of weeks, it looked like a stalemate between abortion providers afraid of being sued and a disciplined anti-abortion movement wary of filing a lawsuit that would get the law reviewed and frozen by the courts. But the lawmakers may have gone too far by enabling lawsuits by any old yahoo, even those living out of state, who knows how to find a Texas courthouse.

Over the weekend, Dr. Alan Braid, a San Antonio OB/GYN seeking to force judicial review of SB 8, announced in a Washington Post piece that he had violated the law. And now, an apparently disbarred attorney living on house arrest in Arkansas has filed the first enforcement suit against the physician. As the Post reports, Oscar Stilley, “a former lawyer convicted of tax fraud in 2010,” has filed suit in San Antonio alleging that Braid violated SB 8, which he fully admits. Between the two of them, it seems they’ll get judicial review of the law under way.

What makes this turn of events especially rich is that Stilley isn’t even “personally opposed” to abortion, he told the Post, and thus isn’t getting any right-to-life emails urging true believers to cool it on enforcement suits for now. He professes to believe, like any lawyer (or former lawyer) might, that the law, which violates 48 years of Supreme Court precedents, deserves judicial review. He also wouldn’t mind some of the sweet bonus money the law provides to vigilantes: “If the state of Texas decided it’s going to give a $10,000 bounty, why shouldn’t I get that 10,000 bounty?” He probably needs it since he’s currently serving a 15-year sentence on home confinement for his tax issues. His complaint in the Texas court, actually, makes it clear this “disbarred and disgraced lawyer” is probably just seeking attention for his claims about “the baseless felony conviction and sentence that has placed him in various federal prisons, and now on home confinement.” That’s what enabling random litigants will get you. It also appears that another man from Illinois, who has described himself as a “pro-choice plaintiff,” has filed a similar suit against Braid.

Texas anti-abortion folk aren’t happy with this turn of events, according to the New York Times:

“Neither of these lawsuits are valid attempts to save innocent human lives,” said John Seago, legislative director for Texas Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group, which lobbied for the new abortion law. “Both cases are self-serving legal stunts, abusing the cause of action created in the Texas Heartbeat Act for their own purposes.”

Cry me a river, John. If you put money out there to attract random lawsuits from random people, you don’t get to insist they share your ideology.

Assuming this isn’t some revival of Li’l Abner that has jumped into real life, the next step would be for someone (possibly Attorney General Merrick Garland) to file suit in federal district court to enjoin one or both of the two suits, which would get the ball rolling toward the law itself being frozen pending review before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and then the Supreme Court. We’ll see if the legal tricksters who devised this law, or the judges who are winking at it, have another move up their sleeves.