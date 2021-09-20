Fully Vaccinated Travelers Can Visit U.S. Starting November

Photo: Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

The United States will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions to allow fully vaccinated visitors from Europe and several countries outside of Europe to travel to America, the Biden administration announced Monday. The changes will take effect in early November, marking a partial end to an 18-month ban on nonessential travel that has been in place since the early days of the pandemic. The new policy will allow travel from all E.U. nations and the U.K., in addition to Brazil, China, India, Iran, Ireland, and South Africa.

In order to enter the country, travelers will need to show proof of full vaccination before boarding planes bound for the U.S. “This vaccination requirement deploys the best tool we have in our arsenal to keep people safe and prevent the spread of the virus,” Biden’s COVID response coordinator Jeff Zients said during a Monday press briefing. They’ll also still need to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within three days of departure.

The CDC will additionally issue a contact-tracing order requiring airlines to collect current contact information from every traveler who enters the country, including their phone number and email address, per CNBC. Thus, health officials can follow up with inbound travelers if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

Currently, only American citizens, residents, and foreigners with special visas are allowed to enter the U.S. from most European countries. The new rules do not yet apply to travelers crossing land borders with Mexico and Canada; meanwhile, unvaccinated Americans will be allowed to travel back to the U.S. but will have to show proof of a negative COVID test within one day of their flight.