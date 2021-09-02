Ida Turns New York Area Into Disaster Area With Catastrophic Flooding

This is a developing story.
The New York City metropolitan area was struck by sudden disaster on Wednesday night as the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded subways, roads, and homes across the city and beyond. Governor Kathy Hochul says she expects to declare a state of emergency and ask for federal help for what appears to be the worst natural disaster to strike the city since 2012’s Superstorm Sandy. Below are updates from the storm.
Governor Hochul says she is “on the verge” of declaring a state of emergency
Hochul, in only her eight day in office, appeared on CNN shortly before midnight, saying that Ida’s path through New York was devastating “far more than anyone expected.” Following a phone call with Mayor Bill de Blasio, Hochul said of the inundated subway system, “we can’t guarantee it will be up and running by tomorrow.” Hochul told host Don Lemon “I would be very surprised if we didn’t declare a state of emergency very shortly” and that she would seek assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
De Blasio declares state of emergency
All subway service was temporarily suspended
New York City breaks a rainfall record for the second time in less than two weeks
On August 22, Tropical Depression Henri dumped 1.94 inches on Central Park between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., breaking the record for the most rain in an hour in New York City. Ida bested that record just 11 days later, dropping three inches of rain between 8:51 and 9:51 p.m. on Wednesday night. The intense downpour caused flooding throughout the city, as well as the first flash-flood emergency ever to be issued in New York City:
The Weather Service reports rainfall totals of up to 4.5 to 7 inches in some areas, and more rain is expected. Earlier in the night, the Weather Service issued a tornado warning in some neighborhoods in the Bronx after radar determined a tornado had formed.
The MTA says to avoid travel
With flooding interrupting bus routes and some subway stations inaccessible, Chief Customer Officer for the MTA Sarah Meyer advised New Yorkers not to take the train Wednesday night:
New Jersey declares a state of emergency
Just after 10 p.m., Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency:
In Newark, parts of Liberty Airport flooded after 3.24 inches of rain was recorded between 8 and 9 p.m. Many areas of New Jersey have reported flooding, including Elizabeth, Jersey City, Passaic, North Plainfield, Short Hills. A bayou boat was deployed in Lambertville: