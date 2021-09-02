Ida Turns New York Area Into Disaster Area With Catastrophic Flooding

The empty Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York is under water during the U.S. Open. Photo: dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

This is a developing story.

The New York City metropolitan area was struck by sudden disaster on Wednesday night as the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded subways, roads, and homes across the city and beyond. Governor Kathy Hochul says she expects to declare a state of emergency and ask for federal help for what appears to be the worst natural disaster to strike the city since 2012’s Superstorm Sandy. Below are updates from the storm.

Governor Hochul says she is “on the verge” of declaring a state of emergency

Hochul, in only her eight day in office, appeared on CNN shortly before midnight, saying that Ida’s path through New York was devastating “far more than anyone expected.” Following a phone call with Mayor Bill de Blasio, Hochul said of the inundated subway system, “we can’t guarantee it will be up and running by tomorrow.” Hochul told host Don Lemon “I would be very surprised if we didn’t declare a state of emergency very shortly” and that she would seek assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

De Blasio declares state of emergency

I’m declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight.



We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 2, 2021

All subway service was temporarily suspended

It happened: NYC subway service completely suspended because of the storm.

Stark example of the city’s vulnerability. pic.twitter.com/ShSlybtQvh — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) September 2, 2021

New York City breaks a rainfall record for the second time in less than two weeks

On August 22, Tropical Depression Henri dumped 1.94 inches on Central Park between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., breaking the record for the most rain in an hour in New York City. Ida bested that record just 11 days later, dropping three inches of rain between 8:51 and 9:51 p.m. on Wednesday night. The intense downpour caused flooding throughout the city, as well as the first flash-flood emergency ever to be issued in New York City:

Flooding in 28th St Station NYC!!! And everyone is taking videos!!!!#OnlyInNYC pic.twitter.com/eV2QlALEno — Aleksander Milch (@AleksanderMilch) September 2, 2021

This is in Bushwick right now pic.twitter.com/QJwxhWnfZw — Lauren Gill (@laurenk_gill) September 2, 2021

Our infrastructure is not ready for climate change, Park Slope edition (also please, please don’t drive into floodwaters edition) pic.twitter.com/xYLyiRSCpq — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) September 2, 2021

THE BQE IS A F**KING LAKE. Good lord. pic.twitter.com/3u8PrZqrnP — Nicholas Isabella (@NycStormChaser) September 2, 2021

Cars are floating in rego park queens! #NYWX pic.twitter.com/7qgwuEjro0 — Andi Yagudayev (@StormchaserNYC) September 2, 2021

Our infrastructure is not ready for climate change, MTA bus edition pic.twitter.com/ir6GhEjv2y — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) September 2, 2021

🇺🇸⚠️ — VIDEO: Heavy flooding in Boro Park, Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/40SpypH5GA — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) September 2, 2021

Play currently stopped on Armstrong despite the roof. Rain coming in with the wind. This is insane #USOpen2021 @usopen pic.twitter.com/Nek3NySCyQ — Chaya Coppersmith (@ccsmith89) September 2, 2021

It was extremely noteworthy when Newark, NJ recorded .5" of rainfall in 6 minutes.



Here's a map of peak *5 minute* totals across #NYC. The peak was .66" in #Queens, though most sites exceeded a .5"/6min rate. #nywxhttps://t.co/6K6LVewkM3 pic.twitter.com/TyjvdhPWg5 — Nick P Bassill (@NickPBassill) September 2, 2021

The Weather Service reports rainfall totals of up to 4.5 to 7 inches in some areas, and more rain is expected. Earlier in the night, the Weather Service issued a tornado warning in some neighborhoods in the Bronx after radar determined a tornado had formed.

The MTA says to avoid travel

With flooding interrupting bus routes and some subway stations inaccessible, Chief Customer Officer for the MTA Sarah Meyer advised New Yorkers not to take the train Wednesday night:

At this time, there is very limited train service. Do not travel on the subways. Will post more info on @NYCTSubway — Sarah Meyer (@SarahMeyerNYC) September 2, 2021

This is 145th st on 1 line. This not a low lying area. One of the highest elevations in Manhattan.



Literally nowhere is immune to climate change.pic.twitter.com/FfBjJDHW2h — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) September 2, 2021

New Jersey declares a state of emergency

Just after 10 p.m., Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency:

BREAKING: I’m declaring a STATE OF EMERGENCY EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY in response to Tropical Storm Ida.



We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans.



Stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 2, 2021

In Newark, parts of Liberty Airport flooded after 3.24 inches of rain was recorded between 8 and 9 p.m. Many areas of New Jersey have reported flooding, including Elizabeth, Jersey City, Passaic, North Plainfield, Short Hills. A bayou boat was deployed in Lambertville:

Flooding baggage area at newark airport pic.twitter.com/LxjDJHpXAH — Bill Ritter (@billritter7) September 2, 2021

Meantime in New Jersey, Newark airport is flooded pic.twitter.com/cBsm6VY6Hi — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) September 2, 2021

BREAKING: Flooding right now in Short Hills, New Jersey. This is downtown! 😱



Gov. Murphy declares state of emergency due to tropical storm #Ida. #njwx pic.twitter.com/0EWWfqHRpZ — Tena Ezzeddine (@TenaNYCLA) September 2, 2021