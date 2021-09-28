Look Upon Ozy’s Mess and Despair

Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson at the company’s festival in 2018. Photo: Getty Images for Ozy Media

It was the business equivalent of a teenager getting caught on the phone with a teacher trying to pass off their friend as their parent. On Sunday, New York Times media columnist Ben Smith reported a strange Zoom call last February between the website’s CEO Carlos Watson and the asset management division of Goldman Sachs. As Watson tried to convince his former employer to throw his digital media company $40 million to make more celebrity Q+A videos, he called in Alex Piper, an executive at YouTube, who told them that Ozy was pulling in solid ad revenue and views — but only after Piper said the group should switch from Zoom to a phone call. When a Goldman employee reached out to Piper after the exchange, it became clear why the person on the call wanted to pivot from video. Piper was actually being impersonated by Ozy co-founder and chief operating officer Samir Rao, who soon apologized for the deception.

The report has sunk the events-and-editorial company into crisis management mode, as executives deal with a swirl of negative attention. Though Ozy board chairman (and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner) Marc Lasry told the Times that “we fully support” how the “unfortunate one-time event” was handled internally, others have been less generous, considering that the company basically ignored the mess from when it happened in February until when it was reported this week. Goldman Sachs didn’t take further action, but Google’s security team found that a crime may have been committed and reportedly alerted the FBI. “You’re just not going to get an easier securities fraud case than that,” wrote Goldman alum and Bloomberg Opinion columnist Matt Levine.

Up until Tuesday, the Ozy board felt content without instituting a formal investigation of a big investor pitch in which their COO reportedly altered his voice and provided a fake email to a potential lender because Rao was having a “mental health crisis,” according to the Times. (If securities or wire fraud charges were to come about, it’s unlikely that the feds would accept this adoption of therapeutic language as an alibi for trying to deceive investors.) Only after the report became public did the board of directors formally ask Samir Rao to formally take a leave of absence amid an investigation, conducted by the law firm Paul, Weiss, into the “company’s business activities.”

Will the internal reckoning be more expansive than just looking at the YouTube switcheroo? Amid the fallout, Ozy is facing increased scrutiny for their opaque treatment of web traffic since their founding in 2013. While BuzzFeed News reported in 2017 that the company had been buying traffic by getting their articles to pop up behind a reader’s browser, several reporters noted that Ozy has some questionable engagement numbers, like social media accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers that only get a handful of likes or comments with each post. Then there’s the Ozy practice of attributing glowing quotes about Ozy talent to other publications — “best interviewer on TV” and “Anderson Cooper meets Oprah” — that actually came from the company itself. As a result of the apparent inflation, some advertising agencies are now reportedly poking around to determine if Ozy delivered on the engagement they were promised. Meanwhile, Watson has stepped down from his hosting duties for the Documentary Emmy Awards scheduled for Wednesday night.

With all this trouble chipping away at their reputation, in hindsight it may not have been best to name the company after “Ozymandias,” the 1818 poem by Percy Shelley about the statue of a great king whose legacy has been lost to time. (Ozy’s website says they read the work as “a call to think big while remaining humble.”) Perhaps a reference to a line in the poem may have been more appropriate, specifically the one involving a “colossal Wreck.”