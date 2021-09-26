Social Democrats With Slight Edge in Germany’s Election to Succeed Merkel

Social Democratic candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

With a majority of districts reporting in Germany, exit polls show that voters may have opted for new party leadership following 16 years of Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Christian Democratic Union government. As of early Monday morning in Berlin, the Social Democratic Party led by Olaf Scholz, has 25.8 percent of the vote, followed closely by the CDU, which is led by Armin Laschet.

If the results hold, the center-left Social Democrats would initiate the coalition talks to form the new government; it could be the first time since 2005, when Merkel first became chancellor, that the Christian Democrats did not lead the German parliament, known as the Bundestag. After serving as chancellor through four U.S. presidencies, navigating the European Union through the European debt crisis, and acting as the de facto leader of the EU for many years, Merkel did not seek a fifth term as chancellor.

Final results for the election are not expected to come back until Monday at the earliest and could be delayed more than usual due to expanded reliance on mail-in voting during the pandemic. The Social Democrats’ strong performance came as something of a surprise, with some polls last month suggesting the party could come in third place behind the Greens, the environment-focused party which also performed well enough to be represented in the coalition. The Free Democrats are also likely to join the next government, whose leader will be voted on by Bundestag representatives once the coalition is formed.